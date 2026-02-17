Don't ignore Apple's urgent security update

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you use an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or Apple TV, listen up. Apple has released a major security update to fix a zero-day vulnerability, which is a security hole that hackers discover and exploit before the company has a chance to fix it.

Attackers were already using it in targeted attacks. In other words, this was not just a possibility. It was happening.

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-20700, affects multiple Apple operating systems. If you have delayed updates lately, this is one you should not ignore.

If you own an Android or Windows PC, this is also a good reminder to check for updates.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

APPLE PATCHES TWO ZERO-DAY FLAWS USED IN TARGETED ATTACKS

What is CVE-2026-20700 and why it matters

CVE-2026-20700 is a memory corruption vulnerability affecting:

iOS 26.3

iPadOS 26.3

macOS Tahoe 26.3

watchOS 26.3

tvOS 26.3

visionOS 26.3

In simple terms, this bug could allow an attacker to run arbitrary code on your device. That opens the door to spyware, hidden backdoors or silent takeovers without obvious warning signs. Apple says this vulnerability was used as part of an infection chain combined with two previously patched flaws against devices running older versions of iOS. Those earlier bugs were fixed in December 2025. Devices that skipped those updates remained exposed. This is how many real attacks unfold. Hackers chain vulnerabilities together and quietly move in.

Which devices need updating?

Here is a breakdown of the available updates:

iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 for iPhone 11 and later, plus newer iPads

for iPhone 11 and later, plus newer iPads iOS 18.7.5 and iPadOS 18.7.5 for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and iPad 7th generation

for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and iPad 7th generation macOS Tahoe 26.3, Sequoia 15.7.4, Sonoma 14.8.4

tvOS 26.3 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K watchOS 26.3 for Apple Watch Series 6 and later

for Apple Watch Series 6 and later visionOS 26.3 for Apple Vision Pro

for Apple Vision Pro Safari 26.3 for supported macOS versions

If your device qualifies, update it as soon as possible.

Why this update deserves attention

Security updates can feel routine. Many of us see the notification and decide to deal with it later. This time is different. Apple confirmed the flaw was actively exploited. That means attackers already know how to use it. Running older software gives them a window of opportunity. Updating closes that window.

How to update your iPhone or iPad

Updating takes only a few minutes.

Go to Settings

Tap General

Tap Software Update

If an update appears, tap Download and Install

Turn on Automatic Updates so you do not miss future fixes

Keep your device connected to Wi-Fi and power during the process.

APPLE WARNS MILLIONS OF IPHONES ARE EXPOSED TO ATTACK

How to update your Mac

Click the Apple menu in the upper left corner

in the upper left corner Choose System Settings or System Preferences

or Selec t General

Click Software Update

If an update appears, select Restart Now or Update Tonight

Your Mac may restart during the process. Keep it plugged in and connected to the internet until the update finishes.

How to update Apple Watch

Keep your Watch on its charger and near your iPhone

and Open the Watch app on your iPhone

Tap General

Tap Software Update

Tap Download and Install if available

Your Watch will restart during the update.

How to update Apple TV

Open Settings on Apple TV

on Apple TV Go to System

Select Software Updates

Choose Update Software

Select Download and Install

Stay connected to power and Wi Fi until the update completes.

How to update Safari

Safari updates are included with macOS updates.

Go to the Apple menu

Click System Settings

Select General

Click Software Update

If Safari appears separately, click Update Now and restart your Mac.

How to update your Apple Vision Pro

Put on your Vision Pro and open the Settings app.

app. Select General from the sidebar.

from the sidebar. Tap Software Update .

. If an update appears for visionOS 26.3, choose Download and Install .

. Make sure your Vision Pro stays charged and connected to Wi-Fi until the update completes.

MALICIOUS MAC EXTENSIONS STEAL CRYPTO WALLETS AND PASSWORDS

Ways to stay safe

Installing this update is the most important step. Still, there are additional habits that strengthen your protection.

Turn on automatic updates for every Apple device

Restart devices regularly to clear temporary processes

Avoid clicking unsolicited links or attachments, and use strong antivirus software. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

Remember, Apple threat notifications will never ask for passwords or verification codes

Be cautious when viewing HTML-formatted emails in Apple Mail

Consider enabling Lockdown Mode if you face a higher risk

Cybercriminals rely on hesitation. They count on us assuming we will get to the update later.

Kurt's key takeaways

Apple moved fast to fix this vulnerability, and that is reassuring. Now it is up to us to do our part. I get it. Updates interrupt your day. They force a restart. They rarely feel urgent. But here is the thing. Installing updates is still the simplest and most effective way to protect your device from active threats. A few minutes now can prevent a serious security problem later.

What is your biggest reason for delaying updates, and has it ever cost you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.