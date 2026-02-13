Woman owes $3,556 for cruise she already paid for after falling victim to elaborate Zelle scam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family vacation turned into a five-year nightmare. And it started with one payment.

L. Williams found a cruise consultant online who booked her family a week on Carnival Freedom. Great price. One catch. He only accepted Zelle. She sent $3,556. The family sailed the Western Caribbean. Gorgeous sunsets. Wonderful memories.

Five years later, she tried to book another cruise. Nope.

Carnival told her she was on the Do Not Sail list. Turns out her "consultant" pocketed the Zelle cash, then used a stolen credit card to book the trip. When the real cardholder disputed the charge, Williams got the blame.

She now owes $3,556 for a trip she already paid for. Banned for life. The scammer’s phone? Disconnected. (Of course.)

The deals are real right now

Here’s what you need to know. The cheapest window for domestic spring break flights is about 43 days before departure. For late March trips, that’s this week. Wait until late February, and prices jump 20% to 25%. That’s your cash walking out the door.

Fly Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday, and save up to 30% over weekend flights. Set Google Flights alerts now. Caribbean fares are down 17% from last year.

Bundle flights with hotels through Costco, Expedia or Delta Vacations, and you can knock hundreds off the total.

Scammers circling like sharks

Williams’ story isn’t a one-off. Over 38 million people are expected to cruise in 2026, and scammers know it. Here are the big cons I’m seeing.

The Google trap. Fake cruise line phone numbers are showing up in search results. One man called what he thought was Carnival’s customer service line and got hit with a $650 per person "docking fee." That’s not a thing. Real cruise lines don’t charge surprise fees by phone. Always go directly to the official website for contact info.

Fake cruise line phone numbers are showing up in search results. One man called what he thought was Carnival’s customer service line and got hit with a $650 per person "docking fee." That’s not a thing. Real cruise lines don’t charge surprise fees by phone. Always go directly to the official website for contact info. The free cruise postcard. Got one in the mail? Toss it. The fine print buries you in hundreds of dollars of hidden fees and a windowless cabin with bunk beds. How romantic. One investigation found the company behind these changes its name every year so you can’t look them up.

The Facebook agent. Scammers pose as travel agents in Facebook groups and collect payments through Zelle, Venmo or Cash App. Then they vanish. These apps have zero buyer protection. They’re for sending money to people you trust, not strangers selling Caribbean getaways.

Scammers pose as travel agents in Facebook groups and collect payments through Zelle, Venmo or Cash App. Then they vanish. These apps have zero buyer protection. They’re for sending money to people you trust, not strangers selling Caribbean getaways. Your three rules: Always pay with a credit card. Never call a customer service number from a Google search, go to the official site. If you want a travel agent, verify them at ASTA.org.

Book smart and you’ll be sipping something tropical in a few weeks. Book carelessly and you might end up on the Do Not Sail list, which, ironically, is the worst kind of cruise control.

If anyone you know is booking a spring break trip, send them this first. It takes two seconds to forward and could save them thousands. One payment to the wrong person cost a woman her vacation money, her cruise line privileges and years of debt headaches.

