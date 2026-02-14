Why physical ID theft is harder to fix than credit card fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It started with a voicemail from a Hertz rental car location in Miami, Florida. A 57-year-old woman in Los Alamitos, California, was asked when she planned to return a Mercedes-Benz she had never rented. A thief had stolen her driver's license, replaced the photo with their own and used it to rent the vehicle. The same identity was used to open a credit card account, book airline tickets and reserve hotel stays. By the time she learned what happened, the fraud involved businesses in multiple states.

Clearing her name required police reports in two jurisdictions, written disputes with the credit card issuer and repeated contact with the rental company and hotels. Her accounts were frozen while she submitted notarized copies of her identification and signed fraud affidavits. The process lasted more than a week. She reported losing $78,500 and spent nearly ten days dealing with the fallout from one stolen ID.

Credit card fraud is usually limited to a single account number. Physical ID theft gives someone the ability to act as you in the real world. As a result, the cleanup process is longer, more intrusive and often tied to your legal record.

How credit card fraud recovery works

Under the Fair Credit Billing Act, you report unauthorized charges to the card issuer within 60 days of the statement date. Federal law limits your liability to $50, and most major issuers waive that entirely. The bank cancels the compromised card number, issues a replacement and removes the disputed charges after an investigation. You may need to confirm transactions and sign a fraud affidavit. The account number changes. Your name, driver's license and Social Security number stay the same. In most cases, fraud is resolved within one or two billing cycles. That structure gives consumers clarity. There is one issuer, one investigation and one account to correct.

Why physical ID theft recovery is more complicated

Physical ID theft creates problems that go far beyond one financial account. When someone uses your driver's license, they step into your legal identity. Start with reporting requirements. Most states require you to file a police report before the DMV will issue a replacement linked to fraud. That report number becomes part of your official record. If the misuse happened in another state, you may need to file a second report there.

Next, understand what replacing the card actually does. A new physical card does not erase prior activity. Rental contracts, utility accounts, hotel stays, or police interactions tied to the stolen license still carry your name and license number. Fixing those records takes work. You must contact each business directly and submit documentation. No central agency reverses everything at once. Each company sets its own rules and timeline.

The stakes can rise quickly. For example, if someone abandons a rental car or commits a crime using your stolen ID, law enforcement databases may record your name. At that point, the situation shifts from financial inconvenience to legal exposure.

How to prove physical ID theft was not yours

With credit card fraud, the issuer investigates the charge. With physical ID theft, businesses and agencies often require you to prove that you did not authorize the activity. That process usually starts at IdentityTheft.gov. The FTC generates an Identity Theft Report, which serves as an official statement of fraud. Most banks, collection agencies and rental companies will not proceed without it.

You may also need:

A local police report

A copy of your driver's license

A notarized identity affidavit

Proof of residence tied to the date of the fraud

When thieves open fraudulent accounts in your name, dispute each one separately. Act quickly. Send a written response within 30 days of the first collection notice to protect your rights under federal law. Fraud that appears on your credit report requires another step. Contact Equifax, Experian and TransUnion individually and submit formal disputes with supporting documentation. The credit bureaus then have up to 30 days to complete their investigations. No central agency manages these corrections for you. Instead, every company sets its own documentation rules and review timeline. Therefore, you must track deadlines, follow up consistently and keep detailed records of every communication.

You cannot simply replace your driver's license number after identity theft

When a credit card number is stolen, the bank issues a new one. When a driver's license is stolen, the number usually remains the same. In California, if your driver's license is lost or stolen, you can request a replacement card through the DMV online system or at a field office. The official process gets you a new physical card. No new license number is automatically assigned when the card is stolen.

If there is identity misuse tied to the license number, the DMV fraud review process allows you to submit documentation, including police reports, to support an identity theft claim before they take further action. A Social Security number is even harder to change. The Social Security Administration approves new numbers only in cases involving continued harm. Applicants must provide extensive documentation and appear in person.

A stolen physical ID, such as your license, includes:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Address

Driver's license number

Signature

That information is sufficient for in-person identity checks, rental contracts, certain loan applications and travel-related transactions.

Why ongoing identity protection matters

There is no single agency that tracks misuse of your driver's license across rental companies, lenders, collection agencies, and law enforcement systems. That burden falls on you.

Identity theft services monitor your identity across all three credit bureaus and alerts you to new credit inquiries, account openings, and changes to your credit file. If fraud appears, you are assigned a dedicated U.S.-based case manager who helps:

File disputes with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion

Prepare and submit FTC Identity Theft Reports

Contact creditors and collection agencies

Track documentation deadlines and responses

Assist with reimbursement claims when eligible

Plans can include identity theft insurance of up to $1 million per adult to cover eligible expenses such as lost wages, legal fees, and document replacement costs related to identity theft recovery.

No service can prevent every misuse of a stolen ID. But when the issue involves police reports, credit bureaus, tax agencies, and collection accounts, having structured support can make all the difference.

The California woman in this case was not enrolled in an identity theft protection service. Some businesses may reverse fraudulent charges, but it is unclear whether she recovered the full $78,500.

Kurt's key takeaways

Credit card fraud follows a defined path. You report the charge, the issuer investigates and your account number changes. In most cases, the disruption ends there. Physical ID theft moves differently. It spreads across rental companies, hotels, credit bureaus and sometimes law enforcement databases. Instead of one dispute, you may face several. Instead of replacing a number, you must protect a permanent identity marker tied to your name. That shift matters. A stolen driver's license carries your legal identity into the real world. Therefore, recovery demands documentation, patience and persistence. Each business sets its own rules. Each agency runs its own timeline. You coordinate the process. The lesson is clear. Protecting your financial accounts is critical. However, protecting your physical identification may be even more important. Once someone uses it in person, the cleanup becomes personal, procedural and time-consuming. Layered monitoring, early alerts and fast reporting reduce long-term damage. The faster you respond, the more control you keep.

