- Inside Trump administration’s AI tech force designed to modernize government

- Elon Musk slams Anthropic AI models as ‘misanthropic’ and ‘evil’ in scathing social media post

- AI power players pour cash into competitive primaries as 2026 midterms heat up

‘TECH FORCE’: Inside Trump administration’s AI initiative designed to modernize government – FOX Business reports on the Trump administration's latest initiative to overhaul federal efficiency, detailing an internal AI "tech force" tasked with modernizing antiquated government systems and streamlining operations.

TECH ALLIANCE: War Department to partner with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT, GenAI for military use – The Department of Defense is reportedly strengthening its technological arsenal through a strategic partnership with OpenAI, aiming to integrate ChatGPT and generative AI capabilities into military operations to maintain a strategic edge.

SCATHING POST: Elon Musk slams Anthropic AI models as ‘misanthropic’ and ‘evil’ – Tech billionaire Elon Musk took to social media to unleash a scathing attack on rival AI firm Anthropic, characterizing their models as "misanthropic" and "evil" in a post that highlights the intensifying ideological rift within Silicon Valley.

POWER PLAYERS: AI execs pour cash into competitive primaries as 2026 midterms heat up – With the 2026 midterm elections on the horizon, deep-pocketed investors and executives from the artificial intelligence sector are pouring cash into competitive primaries, hoping to shape the regulatory landscape for the booming technology.

OPINION: AI raises the stakes for national security — here is how to get it right – In this opinion piece, OpenAI's Chris Lehane argues that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has dramatically raised the stakes for American national security, outlining a strategic framework to ensure the U.S. maintains its dominance without compromising safety.

OPINION: The 2028 election will be a referendum on our future in an AI-dominated world – As technology accelerates, this op-ed contends that the 2028 presidential election will serve as a critical referendum on humanity's future, forcing voters to decide how the nation should navigate an increasingly AI-dominated world.

BATTLE FOR DOMINANCE: AI wars begin in new Super Bowl commercials – The battle for artificial intelligence dominance has moved to the advertising stage, as tech giants unleash a wave of new Super Bowl commercials designed to capture the public imagination and assert their position in the "AI wars."

BOT TO THE FUTURE: Humanoid robots are getting smaller, safer and closer to home – Recent advancements in robotics are making humanoid machines smaller, safer, and more viable for domestic use, suggesting that a future where robots assist with daily household tasks is getting closer to reality.

MOYA'S DEBUT: ‘Warm-skinned’ AI robot with camera eyes is seriously creepy – A new development in robotics featuring "warm skin" and camera eyes has sparked a mix of fascination and unease, with many observers describing the lifelike yet artificial creation as "seriously creepy."

DIGITAL DANGER: AI companions are reshaping teen emotional bonds – A growing trend of teenagers forming deep emotional connections with AI companions is raising questions among parents and psychologists about the long-term impact of synthetic relationships on social development and mental health.

