China's robotics giant puts 200 robots to the test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chinese robotics company recently did something most tech firms would never dare attempt. Agibot put more than 200 robots on stage for a live one-hour televised event called Agibot Night.

The gala took place in Shanghai ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which gave the production cultural weight as well as technical significance. According to the company, it was the world's first large-scale live event fully led by humanoid robots.

Throughout the show, the machines danced, boxed and performed martial arts. They also walked the runway in synchronized fashion routines, while some executed Shaolin-style stances and others handled acrobatic sequences using props such as fire torches. Even the audience was made up entirely of robots, which reinforced the scale of the production.

At first glance, it felt like pure entertainment. However, the event functioned as a high pressure systems test playing out in public.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

WORLD'S FASTEST HUMANOID ROBOT RUNS 22 MPH

Why stage a robot gala?

At first glance, the event looked like a flashy product showcase. In reality, it functioned as a real-world stress test for Agibot humanoid robots. In controlled lab environments, engineers can pause a machine, adjust parameters and try again. Live television does not offer that luxury. A stumble, a delay or a synchronization error would have unfolded in front of a global audience.

By running complex choreography for an hour straight, Agibot tested balance, motor control, battery endurance and multi-robot coordination under pressure. Sustained dance routines, martial arts sequences and synchronized formations push hardware and software in ways short demos never do. Some segments even included card magic performed jointly with human magicians and floating illusion acts executed entirely by robots, adding another layer of complexity to the live show.

The company described the event as a milestone for embodied intelligence, moving from experimentation into social and cultural spaces. It also positioned the gala as proof of system-level reliability and a showcase of its broader product ecosystem. Strip away the marketing language, and the message is clear. These robots are no longer lab prototypes. They are entering large-scale production.

The robots behind the performance

Agibot's G2 humanoid robots handled the bipedal routines. They executed synchronized dance sequences, high-speed spins and coordinated formations. These movements require precise joint control and real-time sensor feedback. The company's D1 quadruped robots added dynamic stability to the lineup, showcasing agility and terrain adaptability.

The stage also featured Agibot's broader humanoid portfolio, including the full-sized A2 Series built for multimodal interaction and navigation, and the compact X2 Series designed for natural conversation and expressive movement.

In some segments, human dancers performed alongside the robots. The timing and alignment happened live, demonstrating how closely robotic motion can mirror human movement. One of the most talked about moments came from Elf Xuan, an ultra-realistic humanoid developed by AheadForm. During a singing performance, its facial expressions appeared strikingly lifelike, showing how expressive robotics continues to evolve.

Even the comedic skits showed real progress. Several humanoids shared the stage, responded to each other and stayed on cue. When robots can handle timing and interaction like that, it signals that the underlying systems are becoming more stable and coordinated.

WARM-SKINNED AI ROBOT WITH CAMERA EYES IS SERIOUSLY CREEPY

Agibot humanoid robots lead global shipments

Agibot is not a small player testing ideas on the sidelines. According to research firm Omdia, the company led global humanoid robot shipments in 2025. It delivered 5,168 units out of roughly 13,000 shipped worldwide that year. For a company founded in 2023 in Shanghai, that is a strong position in a fast-moving market.

Shipment totals show demand. However, a live event like Agibot Night shows confidence. When robots perform for an hour straight, there is nowhere to hide. Motors heat up. Sensors can drift. Software can glitch. When hundreds of machines move in sync, even small issues stand out immediately.

By putting its robots on display ahead of a major national holiday, Agibot reinforced the idea that its humanoid robots have moved beyond experimentation and into scaled production.

Several segments also placed AGIBOT robots alongside well-known consumer and lifestyle brands, signaling the company's ambition to integrate humanoids into commercial and consumer-facing environments.

This was not the first time humanoid robots appeared in a major Chinese celebration. Unitree robots performed alongside human dancers at China Central Television's Spring Festival Gala. Agibot's event dramatically expanded that concept by scaling to more than 200 robots in a single coordinated production.

A shift in how robots are introduced

For years, humanoid robotics advanced behind closed doors. Progress showed up in research papers, factory trials and controlled demos. Agibot chose a different approach. Instead of presenting technical specifications at a trade show, it turned engineering validation into a live cultural event.

That strategy changes perception. When robots perform dance routines, hold martial arts stances or coordinate fashion walks in front of a broadcast audience, they feel less like prototypes and more like machines designed for real-world environments. This does not mean humanoid robots will suddenly appear in every shopping mall. However, it does show the industry is accelerating toward greater public visibility. The more often people see robots operate in shared spaces, the more normal that presence becomes.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

HUMANOID ROBOTS ARE GETTING SMALLER, SAFER AND CLOSER

Kurt's key takeaways

Agibot Night put the technology on display in the most public way possible. More than 200 robots performed demanding routines for a full hour under broadcast conditions. That leaves little room for mistakes. Pair that performance with leading global shipment numbers, and the direction becomes clearer. Agibot is pushing hard to show its humanoid robots are ready for larger roles and wider deployment.

So here is the question. If robots can execute synchronized martial arts routines, handle props like fire torches and stay coordinated for a live televised gala, how long before seeing one at work, in a store or at a public event feels completely normal to you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.