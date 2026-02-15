Fake ad blocker breaks PCs in new malware extension scam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fake browser extensions are nothing new, but this one takes things a step further by deliberately breaking your computer to scare you into infecting it.

Security researchers have uncovered a malicious Chrome and Edge extension called NexShield that pretends to be a fast, privacy-friendly ad blocker. Once installed, it crashes your browser on purpose and then tricks you into "fixing" the problem by running dangerous commands on your own PC.

How the NexShield ad blocker scam works

NexShield was promoted as a lightweight ad blocker supposedly created by Raymond Hill, the real developer behind the popular uBlock Origin extension. That claim was false, but it helped the extension look legitimate enough to spread through online ads and search results before it was taken down from the Chrome Web Store.

Once installed, NexShield immediately starts abusing Chrome or Edge in the background. Researchers at Huntress found that it opens endless internal browser connections until your system runs out of memory (via Bleeping Computer). Tabs freeze, CPU usage spikes, RAM fills up and the browser eventually hangs or crashes completely.

After you restart the browser, NexShield displays a scary pop-up warning that claims your system has serious security problems. When you click to "scan" or "fix" the issue, you're shown instructions telling you to open Command Prompt and paste a command that's already been copied to your clipboard.

That single paste is the trap. The command launches a hidden PowerShell script that downloads and runs malware. To make detection harder, the attackers delay the payload execution for up to an hour after installation, creating distance between the extension and the damage it causes.

Why this fake browser extension attack is especially dangerous

This campaign is a new variation of the well-known ClickFix scam, which relies on convincing you to run commands yourself. Huntress calls this version CrashFix because instead of faking a system failure, it causes a real one.

In corporate environments, the attack delivers a Python-based remote access tool called ModeloRAT. This malware allows attackers to spy on systems, run commands, change system settings, add more malware and maintain long-term access. Researchers say the threat group behind it, tracked as KongTuke, appears to be shifting focus toward enterprise networks where the payoff is higher.

Home users weren't the primary target in this campaign, but that doesn't mean they're safe. Even if the final payload was unfinished for consumer systems, uninstalling the extension alone is not enough. Some malicious components can remain behind. The biggest danger here isn't a browser bug. It's trust. The attack works because it looks like a helpful fix from a trusted tool, and it pressures you to act quickly while your system feels broken.

"Microsoft Defender provides built in protections to help identify and stop malicious or unwanted browser extensions and the harmful behaviors associated with them," Tanmay Ganacharya, VP of Microsoft Threat Protection, told CyberGuy. "Our security technologies are designed to detect and mitigate tactics like the ones described in this campaign, and they are continuously updated to help keep customers safe. We encourage consumers and organizations to follow our security best practices for reducing exposure to social engineering based threats. Guidance on strengthening your security posture against techniques like this can be found in our blog, ⁠Think Before You Click(Fix): Analyzing the ClickFix Social Engineering Technique, on the Microsoft Security blog."

We also reached out to Google for comment.

7 steps you can take to stay safe from malicious browser extensions

A few smart habits and the right tools can dramatically reduce your risk, even when malicious extensions slip past official app stores.

1) Only install extensions from trusted publishers

Before installing any browser extension, check the publisher name, official website and update history. Reputable tools clearly identify their developer and have years of user reviews. Be cautious of "new" extensions that claim to come from well-known creators, especially if the name or branding looks slightly off.

2) Never run unknown commands

No legitimate browser extension will ever ask you to open Command Prompt or paste a command to fix an issue. That's a massive red flag. If something breaks your browser and then tells you to run system commands, close it and seek help from a trusted source.

3) Use a strong antivirus

Strong antivirus software can detect malicious scripts, suspicious PowerShell activity and remote access tools like ModeloRAT. This is especially important because these attacks rely on delayed execution that basic defenses might miss.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

4) Use a password manager to limit fallout

If malware gains access to your system, stored browser passwords are often the first target. A password manager keeps credentials encrypted and separate from your browser, reducing the risk of account takeover even if something slips through.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

5) Keep Windows, Chrome and Edge fully updated

Security updates don't just patch bugs. They also improve protection against malicious extensions, script abuse and unauthorized system changes. Turn on automatic updates so you're not relying on memory to stay protected.

6) Consider an identity theft protection service

If malware ever runs on your system, assume personal data could be at risk. Identity protection services can monitor for misuse of your information, alert you early and help with recovery if fraud occurs.

Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security Number (SSN), phone number and email address, and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

7) Reduce your online footprint with a data removal service

Many attacks become more effective when criminals already have your personal details. Data removal services help pull your information from broker sites, making it harder for attackers to craft convincing follow-up scams or targeted phishing.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Kurt's key takeaway

Cybercriminals are getting better at blending technical tricks with psychological pressure. Instead of relying on exploits alone, they break things on purpose and wait for you to panic. If a browser extension crashes your system and then tells you to "fix" it by running commands, stop immediately. The safest response is not to fix the problem fast, but to question why you're being asked to fix it at all.

How many browser extensions are installed on your computer right now? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

