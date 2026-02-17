5 trendy tech words shaping today's internet culture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If your social media feed feels noisier, stranger, or more manipulated than it used to, you're not alone. The internet runs on its own language now, and those buzzwords quietly shape what you see, what you don't see and how companies target you. From viral "slop" content to shadowbans and targeted ads, these terms influence how information spreads and how platforms treat your account.

Let's break down five key phrases so you can understand what's really happening behind your screen and stay in control of your digital life.

1) Slop

The flood of low-quality content that is taking over your social media feed

"Slop" refers to mass-produced, low-effort digital content, often generated quickly by AI or churned out purely for clicks and engagement. This includes spammy articles, recycled videos, misleading thumbnails and content created without real value.

While slop may seem harmless, it can crowd out reliable information, spread misinformation and overwhelm your feed with noise instead of useful content. Platforms often struggle to control it because slop is designed to game algorithms.

Why this matters:

Low-quality content can drown out trustworthy sources

Slop is often designed to manipulate clicks and attention

AI-generated misinformation can spread faster than ever

Curating your feed helps reduce exposure to low-value content

The good news is you can take back control by curating your feed and cutting the noise.

2) Burner account

The hidden identity behind anonymous profiles

A burner account is a secondary or anonymous social media account used to hide a person's real identity. Some people use burner accounts for privacy, while others use them for trolling, harassment, spying, or secretly viewing content.

Because burner accounts are difficult to trace, they are often linked to online harassment, fake engagement, or manipulation of public conversations. Platforms attempt to detect suspicious behavior, but many burner accounts still slip through the cracks.

Why this matters:

Anonymous accounts can spread misinformation or harassment

Burners are often used to manipulate comments and engagement

They make it harder to verify who is behind the content

Being cautious with unknown accounts protects your safety

3) Shadowban

When platforms quietly decide what you don't see

A shadowban doesn't only affect creators; it can affect what you see as a user. Platforms sometimes limit the visibility of certain accounts, topics, or types of content without telling you. This means posts may be hidden, pushed lower in your feed, or never shown to you at all, even if you follow the account.

This type of filtering is often driven by algorithms designed to reduce spam, harmful content, or policy violations, but it can also shape what information reaches you without you realizing it. Over time, this can subtly influence your perception of what's popular, trending, or widely discussed.

Why this matters:

You may not see all content from accounts you follow

Algorithms quietly filter what appears in your feed

Your view of trends and conversations can be shaped

Platform controls influence what information reaches you

4) Clickbait

Headlines designed to make you click, not inform you

Clickbait uses exaggerated, misleading, or emotionally charged headlines to attract attention and drive clicks. While some clickbait is harmless, it often leads to low-quality or misleading content that doesn't deliver on its promise.

Clickbait works because it exploits curiosity, fear, or surprise, powerful emotional triggers that drive engagement. It's a core tactic used by low-quality publishers and viral content farms.

Why this matters

Clickbait can spread misinformation or distort facts

It's designed to manipulate attention rather than inform

Recognizing it helps you avoid low-value content

Trustworthy sources focus on clarity, not shock value

5) Targeted ads

Why the internet seems to know what you want

Targeted ads use data about your behavior, searches, location, and interests to deliver personalized advertisements. This is why you might see ads related to something you recently searched, clicked, or even talked about near your phone.

Advertisers build detailed profiles based on browsing activity, app usage and online behavior to predict what you are most likely to buy or engage with.

What this does:

Shows ads based on your interests and behavior

Uses browsing history, location and app activity

Builds advertising profiles over time

Drives highly personalized marketing

One more thing to know: Targeted advertising relies heavily on data collection. Adjusting privacy settings, limiting ad tracking and regularly reviewing app permissions can reduce how much data advertisers use to profile you.

Pro Tip: Control the data that fuels the system

If targeted ads feel a little too accurate, it's because data brokers are constantly collecting and selling your information. Beyond adjusting privacy settings, consider removing your personal data from broker sites to shrink the profile advertisers build around you.

Stay tuned for more in this series as we decode the internet's most talked-about terms and answer the top questions we hear from readers like you.

Kurt's key takeaways

The modern internet runs on more than just technology; it runs on attention, algorithms and influence. Understanding terms like slop, shadowban and targeted ads helps you recognize how platforms shape your experience and how companies compete for your clicks. The more you understand these trends, the easier it becomes to filter noise, protect your privacy and stay in control of what you see online.

