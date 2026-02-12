World's fastest humanoid robot runs 22 MPH

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A full-size humanoid robot just ran faster than most people will ever sprint.

Chinese robotics firm MirrorMe Technology has unveiled Bolt, a humanoid robot that reached a top speed of 22 miles per hour during real-world testing. This was not CGI or a computer simulation. The footage, shared by the company on X, shows a real humanoid robot running at full speed inside a controlled testing facility.

That milestone makes Bolt the fastest running humanoid robot of its size ever demonstrated outside computer simulations. For robotics, this is a line-crossing moment.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

WARM-SKINNED AI ROBOT WITH CAMERA EYES IS SERIOUSLY CREEPY

What allows the world's fastest humanoid robot to run at 22 mph

In the promotional video, the run is shown using a split-screen view. On one side of the screen, Wang Hongtao, the founder of MirrorMe Technology, runs on a treadmill. On the other side, Bolt runs under the same conditions. The comparison makes the difference clear. As the pace increases, Wang struggles to keep up and eventually gives up, while Bolt continues running smoothly, maintaining balance as its stride rate increases.

Bolt takes shorter strides than a human runner but makes up for it with a much faster stride rhythm. That faster rhythm helps the robot stay stable as it accelerates. Engineers say this performance reflects major progress in humanoid locomotion control, dynamic balance and high-performance drive systems. Speed is impressive. Speed with control is the real achievement.

The humanoid robot design choices behind Bolt's speed

Bolt stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 165 pounds, putting it close to the size and mass of an average adult human. MirrorMe says that similarity is intentional. The company describes this as the ideal humanoid form.

Rather than oversized limbs or exaggerated mechanics, Bolt relies on newly designed joints paired with a fully optimized power system. The goal is to replicate natural human motion while staying stable at extreme speeds. That combination is what sets Bolt apart.

HUMANOID ROBOTS ARE GETTING SMALLER, SAFER AND CLOSER

Why Bolt's sprint reflects years of robotics development

Bolt did not appear overnight. MirrorMe has focused on robotic speed as a long-term priority since 2016. Last year, its Black Panther II robot stunned viewers by sprinting 328 feet in 13.17 seconds during a live television broadcast in China. Reports suggested the performance exceeded comparable tests involving Boston Dynamics machines.

In 2025, the company also set a record with a four-legged robot that surpassed 22 mph, reinforcing its focus on acceleration, agility and sustained high-speed motion. China's interest in robotic athletics continues to grow. Beijing even hosted the first World Humanoid Robot Games, where humanoid robots competed in sprint races on a track.

Why MirrorMe says speed is not the end goal

Running at 22 mph grabs attention, but MirrorMe says speed alone is not the point. The engineers behind Bolt care more about what happens at that speed. Balance, reaction time and control matter more than a headline number. Those skills are what let a humanoid robot move like a trained runner instead of a machine on the verge of tipping over.

That is where the athlete angle comes in. MirrorMe envisions Bolt as a training partner that can run alongside elite athletes, hold a steady pace and push limits without getting tired. By matching and slightly exceeding human performance, the robot could help runners fine-tune form, pacing and endurance while collecting precise motion data. In that context, the sprint is not a stunt. It shows how humanoid robots could move beyond demos and into real training and performance settings.

What this means to you

Humanoid robots that can run at highway speeds are no longer something you only see in demos or concept videos. As these machines get faster and more stable, they start to fit into real-world roles. That includes athletic training, emergency response and physically demanding jobs where speed and endurance make a real difference. At the same time, faster robots bring real concerns. Safety, oversight and clear rules matter even more when machines can move this quickly around people. When robots run this fast, the limits need to be clear.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

HUMANOID ROBOT MAKES ARCHITECTURAL HISTORY BY DESIGNING A BUILDING

Kurt's key takeaways

Bolt running at 22 mph is eye-catching, but the speed is not the main takeaway. What matters is what it shows. Robots are starting to move more like people. They can run, adjust and stay upright at speeds that used to knock machines over. That opens the door to real uses, but it also raises real questions. How fast is too fast around people? Who sets the rules? And who is responsible when something goes wrong? The technology is moving quickly. The conversation around it needs to move just as fast.

If humanoid robots can soon outrun and outtrain humans, where should limits be set on how and where they are allowed to operate? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.