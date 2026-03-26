5 simple tech tips to take back control of your social media

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Social media platforms collect more data than most people realize. They track what you click, who you interact with and even where you go. Over time, that information builds a detailed profile of your habits and behavior.

The good news is you can take back control. A few simple setting changes can limit tracking, reduce data sharing and improve your privacy across your favorite apps.

Many of these privacy controls also exist inside each app, so it's important to check both your device settings and in-app options.

Here are five simple tech tips to help you regain control of your social media today.

HOW TO MAINTAIN AND PROTECT YOUR ONLINE PRIVACY



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1) Turn off personalized ad tracking

Social media platforms use your activity to build advertising profiles. These profiles follow you across apps and websites to deliver targeted ads. Turning off ad tracking helps reduce how much data is used to profile you.

iPhone:

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Tracking

Turn off Allow Apps to Request to Track

Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Security & privacy

Scroll to More privacy setting s

s Tap Ads

Tap Delete advertising ID. Then, confirm your decision by tapping Delete advertising ID

Then, confirm your decision by tapping Tap Reset advertising ID. Then, confirm your decision by tapping Confirm

This limits how social media apps track your behavior across other apps and services.

2) Limit access to contacts, photos and microphone

Many social media apps request access to your contacts, camera, microphone and photos. In many cases, they collect more data than necessary. Reducing permissions helps limit what these platforms can gather about you.

iPhone:

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Contacts, Photos, Microphone or Camera

Select the social media app

Choose None, Limited Access (Photos), or turn access off

Important notes for accuracy:

Photos: You will see options like None , Limited Access or Full Access

You will see options like , or Microphone/Camera: Toggle access off

Toggle access Contacts: Toggle access off (no "None" label appears)

Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Security & privacy

Tap More privacy settings

Tap Permission Manager

Select a permission ( Contacts, Photos & videos, Microphone, Camera )

) Choose the social media app

Tap Don't allow or Allow only while using the app

Limiting permissions reduces how much personal data social platforms can access and store.

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3) Turn off location tracking inside social apps

Many social media platforms track your location to suggest content, ads and nearby connections. You can reduce this by limiting location access both on your device and inside the apps themselves.

iPhone:

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Location Services

Select the app

Choose Never or While Using the App

Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Location

Tap App location permissions or App permissions

or Select the app

Choose Don't allow or Allow only while using

You should also check the app's internal settings and turn off location sharing or tagging.

4) Disable contact syncing

Some social media apps upload your contact list to find friends and connections. This can expose your personal network without you realizing it.

iPhone:

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Contacts

Select the app

Tap None

Android:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Security and privacy (or Privacy )

(or ) Tap More privacy settings

Tap Permission manager

Tap Contacts

Select the app

Choose Don't allow

Then check inside the app:

Open the app and go to Settings

and go to Tap Privacy , Account or Permissions

, or Turn off Contact syncing or Upload contacts

or Delete previously uploaded contacts if the option is available

This prevents the app from accessing your contacts and removes any data that may have already been uploaded.

5) Review your privacy and security settings regularly

Social media platforms update their features and policies often. That means your settings may change without you noticing. Take a few minutes every few months to review:

Account privacy settings

Ad preferences

Connected apps

Login activity

This helps ensure your account stays secure and your data stays protected over time.

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Bonus: Turn off off-platform activity tracking

Some social media platforms track your activity even when you are not using their apps. This is often called off-platform activity or off-app tracking. It allows companies to collect data from websites and apps you visit and connect it back to your profile. This type of tracking is most clearly available on Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram, where it can be turned off inside your account settings.

To turn it off on Facebook or Instagram:

Open the app and go to Settings

Tap Accounts Center

Tap Your information and permissions

Tap Your activity off Meta technologies

Tap Clear previous activity (optional)

(optional) Tap Manage future activity → Disconnect future activity

Other platforms may offer similar controls under names like Data sharing, Ad preferences or Partner activity, though the steps vary. Disabling these settings reduces how much data platforms collect about your behavior outside their apps.

Pro tip: Add a safety layer for malicious links and scams

Even if you lock down your privacy settings, social media platforms are still filled with malicious links, fake ads and scam messages designed to trick you into clicking. These attacks often bypass built-in protections and rely on human behavior. Using strong antivirus software or an antivirus app on your phone adds an extra layer of protection by detecting harmful links, blocking phishing attempts and warning you before you interact with suspicious content. This is especially important if you ever accidentally tap on a link in a message, comment or ad. One wrong click can expose your personal information or lead to account compromise. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

What this means to you

Social media platforms are built to collect and analyze your behavior, often in ways that are not obvious. The longer you use them, the more detailed that profile becomes. Taking a few minutes to adjust your settings can significantly reduce how much of your personal information is tracked, stored and shared.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

You do not need to quit social media to protect your privacy. You just need to be more intentional about how these apps access your data. Most people never check these settings, which is exactly why they matter. Taking a few minutes today to review your permissions and tracking options can help you stay in control instead of letting algorithms control you.

Have you ever checked how much data your social media apps are collecting about you, or would it surprise you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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