5 awesome apps for family road trips
Nothing says summer like piling your kids, your dog, and 300 pounds of luggage into the family car and heading out on an inadvisably long road trip. And yet millions of us do it every year. Unfortunately, all too often the euphoria lasts about as long as it takes to get out of our driveways. If you’ll be road tripping this summer, consider downloading a few new iPhone and iPad apps to help the miles fly by. Here are five tried-and-tested apps guaranteed to keep everyone busy and happy.
5 incredible ways to use your smartphone's camera you never knew until now
Unless you’re a serious photographer, you probably don’t carry a digital camera anymore. There’s no need: A typical smartphone comes with at least one camera, and lenses are sharper and more dynamic than ever. Even pro photojournalists often turn to their Samsung Galaxy, and entire feature films have been shot with iPhones.