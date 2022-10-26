Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner endorses Aaron Boone to return as manager

The New York Yankees were just swept in the American League Championship Series by the rival Houston Astros, but owner Hal Steinbrenner still thinks Aaron Boone is the man to lead them to the promised land.

Steinbrenner said Wednesday he "[does not] see a change" coming in the managerial position.

"As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him, and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said. "I don’t see a change there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We didn’t get the job done ... it’s time to get it done. Any time we don’t win a championship, it’s a disappointing year. We had a lot of good ups, we had some downs, we had some injuries like everybody else."

Boone was signed to a four-year contract before the 2018 season, just a couple of months after Joe Girardi was not brought back after taking a young Yankees team to Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

But since Boone has taken over, the Yankees have gone backward. They have been unable to reach three wins in an ALCS during his five-year tenure.

After the Yanks lost an AL wild-card game last year to the Boston Red Sox, they signed Boone to a three-year extension.

YANKEES MAKE DUBIOUS HISTORY WITH LATEST ALCS LOSS TO ASTROS

General manager Brian Cashman's contract expires at the conclusion of the MLB season, and a new GM may want someone else as manager. But reports indicate it would be a surprise if Cashman, who has been the GM since 1998, wasn't brought back.

Steinbrenner said he and Cashman have only had "preliminary conversations."

The Yankees won 99 games this year to win an AL East title. But, in their final 78 games, they went 38-40 after a 61-23 start.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bombers have not won, or been to, a World Series since 2009.