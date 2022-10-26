Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner endorses Aaron Boone to return as manager

The Yankees were just swept by the Astros in the ALCS

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The New York Yankees were just swept in the American League Championship Series by the rival Houston Astros, but owner Hal Steinbrenner still thinks Aaron Boone is the man to lead them to the promised land.

Steinbrenner said Wednesday he "[does not] see a change" coming in the managerial position.

"As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him, and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said. "I don’t see a change there.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees reacts prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium Oct. 22, 2022, in New York City.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

"We didn’t get the job done ... it’s time to get it done. Any time we don’t win a championship, it’s a disappointing year. We had a lot of good ups, we had some downs, we had some injuries like everybody else."

Boone was signed to a four-year contract before the 2018 season, just a couple of months after Joe Girardi was not brought back after taking a young Yankees team to Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

But since Boone has taken over, the Yankees have gone backward. They have been unable to reach three wins in an ALCS during his five-year tenure.

After the Yanks lost an AL wild-card game last year to the Boston Red Sox, they signed Boone to a three-year extension.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees, left, watches batting practice as general manager Brian Cashman looks on prior to Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros Oct. 17, 2019, in the Bronx borough of New York City.  (Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

General manager Brian Cashman's contract expires at the conclusion of the MLB season, and a new GM may want someone else as manager. But reports indicate it would be a surprise if Cashman, who has been the GM since 1998, wasn't brought back.

Steinbrenner said he and Cashman have only had "preliminary conversations."

The Yankees won 99 games this year to win an AL East title. But, in their final 78 games, they went 38-40 after a 61-23 start.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 22, 2022, in New York City.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 22, 2022, in New York City. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bombers have not won, or been to, a World Series since 2009.