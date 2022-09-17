Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez leaves game after freak injury to head

The Yankees have placed nine players on IL since Aug. 9

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The New York Yankees have had their fair share of injuries over the last month, but on Saturday night, they might have seen their flukiest.

Marwin Gonzalez was in the batter's box, but was hit on a throw from the catcher.

New York Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez, middle, reacts as he's checked on by a trainer after being hit by an errant throw from Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. Gonzalez exited the game.

New York Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez, middle, reacts as he's checked on by a trainer after being hit by an errant throw from Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. Gonzalez exited the game. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini reared back to throw the ball back to starter Brandon Woodruff after he threw a strike, but it hit Gonzalez on the left side of his helmet.

Gonzalez, who had left Friday night's game with dizziness, was taken out of the game after chatting with a trainer and manager Aaron Boone.

Gonzalez was playing first base - he's their third-string first baseman behind Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu, who is one of many Yankees on the IL. Oswaldo Cabrera, who never played first base until Friday night, took over.

Several Yankees are slated to come back from the injured list within the next few days, including Rizzo, Luis Severino and Harrison Bader, and several have already returned.

From Aug. 9 to Sept. 8, the Yankees placed nine different players on the injured list. They already had been without Michael King, Chad Green and Luis Gil for the season due to different injuries, while Zack Britton has not played all year - although he is rehabbing.

Marwin Gonzalez #14 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on Sept. 13, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Marwin Gonzalez #14 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on Sept. 13, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Yankees have won eight of their last 11 games in what continues to be a roller coaster season. 

They were 64-28 at the All-Star Break, but are 23-29 since then. That includes a month of August where they went 10-18.

The Bronx Bombers would have to try really hard to not make the postseason - their magic number to clinch a spot is seven, with 18 games to go, including Saturday night.

Marwin Gonzalez #14 of the New York Yankees walks out of the dugout before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 14, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Marwin Gonzalez #14 of the New York Yankees walks out of the dugout before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 14, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

But if they are not at full strength by October, they will have zero shot at their 28th title after being, by far, the best team in baseball in the first half.