Yankees slated to place seventh player on injured list since mid-August

The New York Yankees are dropping like flies.

Just two days after placing trade acquisition Andrew Benintendi on the injured list, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday that Anthony Rizzo will join Benintendi.

Rizzo has been dealing with back issues for a couple months, so he received an epidural before a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rizzo has been dealing with headaches since receiving the epidural.

The headaches, and not his back, will land him on the IL.

"I don’t think it’s anything back-related now. I think it’s just dealing with the headaches and stuff. He’s kind of still under doctors’ orders to still kind of rest," Boone said Tuesday. There’s at least gonna be a few-day ramp up once we get him going, so we just gotta get him going to that point. That’s been a little frustrating, I know, for him, in the last couple days."

Rizzo hit a home run in each of his previous two starts as he dealt with the back issue, but it's clearly had a prolonged effect. Since Aug. 3, Rizzo is hitting just .200 with a .654 OPS, striking out 24 times in 78 plate appearances.

The Yankees' game against the Minnesota Twins was postponed Tuesday, but Boone noted that DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton both would not have started. LeMahieu has been dealing with a toe issue that Boone says won't be resolved until the offseason. Stanton has struggled since returning from his Achilles tendinitis. He also fouled a ball off his foot Monday and exited the game.

When the move is made official on Wednesday, Rizzo will become the seventh member of the Yankees placed on the IL since Aug. 17.

New York is waiting on Harrison Bader, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Scott Effross, Albert Abreu, Aroldis Chapman, Miguel Castro, Matt Carpenter and Benintendi to return.

Michael King, Chad Green and Luis Gil are all out for the year, while Zack Britton is rehabbing from last year's Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees are 20-31 since July 9 and have seen their 15 ½ game lead in the AL East dwindle to just five games.

The Yankees will call up Ronald Guzman to replace Rizzo.