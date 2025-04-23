WWE star John Cena admits to getting hair transplant after 'bullying' from fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During his farewell run in WWE this year, John Cena largely ignored any reactions from the fans in the stands – whether they have been in support of him or largely against him.

Cena suggested on Monday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that there was one negative comment that he took to heart and made a change rather quickly. It was comments about his thinning hair.

The "hustle, loyalty and respect" preacher revealed he underwent hair transplant surgery in November. Social media posts from Cena’s appearance at the Royal Rumble showed a bald spot on the back of his head.

"I just saw it on so many bald spot signs. And that's the thing, when you get it, your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow. So the old one falls out. So in January and February, I had it in November, that’s when I became a half-a-skinhead up here. And you guys, by the way, thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions, because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control.

"’Hey dude, you don’t look good enough out here.’ This isn't cool. You guys aren't cool to me. Why do you think I did it?

"I'm in the Rumble trying to win and (fans ask), ‘How's the bald spot?’ Like, that's not fair. I can't control that."

Cena said the fans essentially bullied him into getting the surgery done.

"You chant and you make me feel small and you embarrass me. Y'all don't know what that's like. That is straight-up bullying. That's just not cool. So, thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That's how far y'all push me. I appreciate that."

Cena added there was "no problem" in that. He had a problem and he "tried to fix it."

He made the appearance on the ESPN show after he defeated Cody Rhodes to win the 17th WWE world title of his career.