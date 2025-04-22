WWE star Gunther chokes out Pat McAfee in bitter rage following WrestleMania 41 loss

WWE star Gunther was on a warpath on "Monday Night Raw" after he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 over the weekend.

Gunther got into the face of play-by-play commentator Michael Cole and was about to put a submission hold on him before Cole’s partner, former NFL punter Pat McAfee, stepped in and stopped the former champion from causing more damage.

But McAfee appeared to run into a buzzsaw of his own.

Gunther immediately attacked McAfee and put him into a sleeper hold. McAfee’s ESPN producers jumped over the barricade in an attempt to stop the "Ring General" but were stopped by WWE security. Eventually, Gunther pulled himself off of McAfee and walked to the back.

McAfee was out of the rest of the broadcast, being replaced by Joe Tessitore.

The Austrian superstar appeared to be extremely unhappy with his performance at WrestleMania 41. Uso made him submit in his stunning win to pick up his first world championship.

Gunther told Fox News Digital in the hours before his match that he was happy with being the "party pooper" of WWE. However, it was Uso who rained on his parade.

"Welcome to the yeet era," Uso told reporters on Saturday night at the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference. "I don’t know what’s about to happen. I’m gonna embrace the hate. I’m gonna embrace the love.

"All I know is, I’m in Las Vegas. I got family out there. I dethroned the ‘Ring General.’ I’m the heavyweight champion."