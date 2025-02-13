WWE legend Booker T spells out what Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win actually means

Jey Uso will be among the headliners at WrestleMania 41 after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble and challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Uso eliminated John Cena to become the winner of the marquee event, which plays a critical part on the road to WrestleMania. It will also be a chance at redemption for Uso as he was nearly able to pin Gunther for the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month.

WWE legend Booker T reacted to Uso’s win in an interview with Fox News Digital. He said Uso, and his brother, Jimmy, were one of those athletes who got to the gym early, stayed late and did everything anyone asked of him. For him, watching Uso win the Rumble was special.

"And then I watched Jey Uso make his meteoric rise from tag-team wrestling to singles wrestling," said Booker T, who talked to Fox News Digital ahead of the debut of "WWE Legends and Future Greats." "Not really wondering how far this thing is going to go, but let me go out here and do it and do it to the best of my ability. Let me go out here, give 100% every time they give me a task. Every time they put the microphone in front of me, let me go out here and try to make the fans feel something. And this ‘yeet’ thing has totally caught on, got everybody raising the roof – another aspect. I wonder where he got that from?

"To see Jey go out there and win the Royal Rumble, it definitely put him in that position where the company trusts him. Wouldn’t have won that Rumble if the company didn’t trust him. He has that title now, you know. When the company trusts you, it’s more than the best. For Jey to make it and cash in like that, I’m so proud of him, I really am."

Cena inserted himself into the men’s Elimination Chamber match in March.

The winner of that match will get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes since Uso already chose Gunther. Cena made clear at the post Rumble press conference he was using his veteran card to put himself in the match without having to go through the qualifier.

Booker T said it showed him that Cena is "not finished" with pro wrestling just yet.

However, he gave Cena his props for giving Uso the veteran rub as guys had given him in the past.

"John Cena did the right thing, though," he told Fox News Digital. "John Cena went out there and did the right thing for the right guy, and he knew exactly what he was [doing]; don’t think that happened by accident or anything or happened any differently than John Cena wanted that to happen.

"John Cena, once upon a time, was that same kid as Jey Uso who needed a rub, that needed someone to believe in him and give him a shot. John Cena is the perfect person for that job."

WrestleMania 41 is set for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.