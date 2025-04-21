John Cena decries 'clickbait' questions from reporters after WrestleMania 41

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
John Cena avoided questions from the media after his WrestleMania 41 win, decrying them as "clickbait."

LAS VEGAS – John Cena stormed into the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference on Sunday night and threw Cody Rhodes’ name plates onto the ground as he placed the Undisputed WWE Championship onto the podium.

He told reporters he was trying to build a better relationship with the press as he moved forward in his pro wrestling career. However, Cena refused to answer any questions reporters threw at him and decried each one as a "clickbait question."

John Cena talks to reporters

John Cena speaks at the WWE Post Show during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Eric Johnson/WWE via Getty Images)

"You that seems like a clickbait question," he said in response to a question about his mindset as he accomplished the feat of winning his 17th WWE title. "I’m beginning to sense a pattern there, that you guys are just searching for headlines. So, I’ll give you one.

"Tune into ‘Monday Night Raw’ to see how I ruin wrestling. And keep in mind, you are talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time."

John Cena raises the title

John Cena celebrates after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cena defeated Rhodes earlier in the night after hitting him with the belt and pinning him in the middle of the ring. He celebrated with Travis Scott and danced on the grave that was Rhodes’ title reign.

Cena’s historic accomplishment surpassed Ric Flair for the most WWE titles of all time.

John Cena and Travis Scott

John Cena celebrates with rapper Travis Scott after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 on April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The win followed night one’s main event, which saw Paul Heyman turn on CM Punk and Roman Reigns and align himself with Seth Rollins.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.