John Cena decries 'clickbait' questions from reporters after WrestleMania 41

John Cena stormed into the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference on Sunday night and threw Cody Rhodes’ name plates onto the ground as he placed the Undisputed WWE Championship onto the podium.

He told reporters he was trying to build a better relationship with the press as he moved forward in his pro wrestling career. However, Cena refused to answer any questions reporters threw at him and decried each one as a "clickbait question."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You that seems like a clickbait question," he said in response to a question about his mindset as he accomplished the feat of winning his 17th WWE title. "I’m beginning to sense a pattern there, that you guys are just searching for headlines. So, I’ll give you one.

"Tune into ‘Monday Night Raw’ to see how I ruin wrestling. And keep in mind, you are talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time."

WRESTLEMANIA 41 FEATURES JOHN CENA'S HISTORY-MAKING MOMENT, BECKY LYNCH RETURN AND MORE

Cena defeated Rhodes earlier in the night after hitting him with the belt and pinning him in the middle of the ring. He celebrated with Travis Scott and danced on the grave that was Rhodes’ title reign.

Cena’s historic accomplishment surpassed Ric Flair for the most WWE titles of all time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The win followed night one’s main event, which saw Paul Heyman turn on CM Punk and Roman Reigns and align himself with Seth Rollins.