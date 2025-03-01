Women athletes don't compete vs. transgender in Team USA track event, giving default victory to trans athlete

Transgender track and field athlete Sadie Schreiner took first place at the USA Track and Field (USATF) Open Masters Championships in the women's 400-meter dash in New York Saturday

The other participants in the event, Anna Vidolova and Amaris Hiatt, have no recorded times and are listed as DNS, did not start.

Schreiner is 21 years old, while Vidolova is just 17, and Hiatt is 16.

After the 400-meter race, Schreiner competed in the women's 200-meter dash and also won first place. Schreiner defeated 14-year-old runner-up Zwange Edwards, 16-year-old third-place finisher Zariah Hargrove, 15-year-old Leah Walker and 18-year-old Ainsley Rausch.

That event also had multiple participants listed as DNS, including 18-year-old Jordan Carr, 46-year-old Amanda Taylor, Vidolova again and 16-year-old Paula Damiens.

USATF policy allows trans athletes to compete in the women's category in compliance with Internatonal Olympic Committee (IOC) policy. However, USATF "requires that certain medical benchmarks be achieved before an athlete may compete as the opposite gender for medals, prize money and other benefits."

Fox News Digital has reached out to USATF for comment.

Schreiner previously competed for Rochester Institute of Technology's (RIT) women's track and field team and gained national notoriety for dominating female opponents and frequent social media videos boasting about it as an openly transgender competitor.

However, Schreiner was ruled ineligible to compete for RIT after the NCAA revised its gender eligibility policy Feb. 6, one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban trans athletes from women's and girls sports.

RIT provided a statement to Fox News Digital confirming this Feb. 12.

"We continue to follow the NCAA participation policy for transgender student-athletes following the Trump administration’s executive order. Sadie is not participating in the next meet," the statement said.

Later in February, Schreiner posted a video claiming the athlete's running speed became slower after taking medication to increase estrogen. Schreiner spoke of wanting to speak to policymakers at the NCAA to discuss the policy before it went into effect.

"They could have seen the results of their previous policy and how it made me equitable, but they didn't," Schreiner said. "And I would still love to have that conversation. I would still love to educate more people if I was properly allowed to."

Despite no longer competing for RIT, Schreiner still has a profile page on the school's website and holds multiple school records as RIT’s women’s indoor track record holder in the 200-, 300- and 400-meter dashes, and RIT’s women’s outdoor record holder in the 200- and 400-meter dash.

Schreiner has been a controversial figure in women's track and field in the past year, especially after an appearance at the 2024 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May.

Earlier that month, Schreiner competed at the Liberty League Championship and won both the women's 200- and 400-meter, breaking the 400-meter record in the process. Schreiner would have finished last by more than two seconds in the men's competition.

In late January, Schreiner bragged after winning an event against female opponents.

"Not the race I was looking for at all this week, my spikes nearly fell off on the turn and with a poor start my time wasn’t nearly what I wanted," the RIT runner wrote in an Instagram post.

"The good news is that the season just started, and I’m going to leave everything on the track at nationals," Schreiner added with a transgender pride flag emoji.

On Jan. 17, Schreiner took first place in the 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Brockport Friday Night Rust Buster, taking top spots over two female seniors. In the 200-meter dash, Schreiner beat RIT teammate Caroline Hill by 1.5 seconds and took first-place honors in the 400-meter dash from Brockport’s Marissa Wise by nearly 3.5 seconds. Schreiner’s results achieved automatic qualification for the All-Atlantic Regional Track and Field Championships.

On Jan. 24, Schreiner took first place in the 200-meter dash at the RIT Friday Meet, beating out Liberty League junior Lexi Rodriguez of Brockport with an even faster time. On Jan. 30, Schreiner took first place in the 200- and 400-meter dashes against Liberty League opponents.

Schreiner also spoke out against states and colleges that were not offering the trans athlete a full scholarship when Schreiner wanted to transfer in December. The athlete blamed laws in 25 states that prohibit trans athletes from competing with girls and women.

"Among all the hurdles transfers usually have, there is an extra layer because it is trans, 50% of the country banned me from participating and that meant I couldn't attend any of those colleges even if they reached out to me with a full ride," Schreiner said.

"It also became clear that states that did, no matter how adamant the coaches were to have me on their teams, the college administrations would usually stop them from allowing me to participate."