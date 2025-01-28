NCAA transgender female runner laments issue with spikes despite clobbering competition at meet

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) transgender runner Sadie Schreiner boasted about a victory at a women’s track and field meet over the weekend.

Schreiner won the 200-meter event with a time of 25.17 seconds. SUNY Brockport’s Lexi Rodriguez finished in second place with a time of 26.92 seconds. Fisher College’s Abigail Dorunda (27.00), Makenna Manson (27.63) and Allison Nickson (27.82) rounded out the top 5.

"Not the race I was looking for at all this week, my spikes nearly fell off on the turn and with a poor start my time wasn’t nearly what I wanted," the RIT runner wrote in an Instagram post.

"The good news is that the season just started, and I’m going to leave everything on the track at nationals," Schreiner added with a transgender pride flag emoji.

Schreiner is one of a few NCAA transgender female athletes who compete against biological women despite the organization’s attempt to clamp down on the issue.

Schreiner is an advocate for trans-inclusion in women’s sports and complained last month about the lack of support from schools in the NCAA transfer portal.

"Trying to transfer into D1 has made it abundantly clear that people are too afraid to support me," Schreiner wrote on Instagram. "I aimed to transfer in order to not only improve my athletic ability in a more competitive environment, but to help with the funds I needed to complete my degree.

"It will now likely be impossible to do so, but whether (it’s) in D3 or somewhere else I will be competing this year."

Schreiner is still at RIT and still apparently winning.

Last season, Schreiner earned All-American honors in outdoor track. The New Jersey native finished in third place in the 200-meter and eighth in the 400-meter races at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Schreiner won the 200-meter race at the Atlantic Region Indoor Championships and finished in ninth in the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships.