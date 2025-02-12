Trans athlete Sadie Schreiner not competing for RIT women's track team after Trump's executive order

Transgender track and field runner Sadie Schreiner is not competing in future events for Rochester Institute of Technology's (RIT) women's track and field team amid the NCAA changing its gender eligibility policy.

An RIT spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the program is complying with the NCAA's new policy that reflects President Donald Trump's recent executive order that bans trans athletes from women's sports.

"We continue to follow the NCAA participation policy for transgender student-athletes following the Trump administration’s executive order. Sadie is not participating in the next meet," the spokesperson said.

The NCAA officially changed its gender eligibility policies to ban all biological males from women's sports on Feb. 6, one day after Trump signed the order.

"A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team," the new policy reads.

However, the policy also states that a biological male can still practice on a women's team and "receive benefits."

"A student-athlete assigned male at birth may practice on an NCAA women's team and receive all other benefits applicable to student-athletes," the policy reads.

RIT has not confirmed to Fox News Digital whether Schreiner has been removed from the roster and is no longer practicing with the team. Schreiner still has a player profile page on the team's official website.

Schreiner has been a controversial figure in women's track and field this year after an appearance at the 2024 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship in May.

There, Schreiner finished last in the 400 meter, but still occupied a spot in the competition that could have gone to a biological female.

Earlier that month, Schreiner competed at the Liberty League Championship, and won both the women's 200- and 400-meter, breaking the 400-meter record in the process. Schreiner would have finished last by more than two seconds if the athlete put up the same performance in the men's competition.

Recently, in late January, Schreiner bragged after winning an event against female opponents.

"Not the race I was looking for at all this week, my spikes nearly fell off on the turn and with a poor start my time wasn’t nearly what I wanted," the RIT runner wrote in an Instagram post.

"The good news is that the season just started, and I’m going to leave everything on the track at nationals," Schreiner added with a transgender pride flag emoji.

Schreiner also made it a point to speak out against states and colleges that were not offering the trans athlete a full scholarship when Schreiner wanted to transfer, in December. The athlete blamed laws in 25 states that prohibit trans athletes from competing with girls and women.

"Among all the hurdles transfers usually have, there is an extra layer because it is trans, 50% of the country banned me from participating and that meant I couldn't attend any of those colleges even if they reached out to me with a full ride," Schreiner said.

"It also became clear that states that did, no matter how adamant the coaches were to have me on their teams, the college administrations would usually stop them from allowing me to participate."

Now, Schreiner likely won't be able to compete on any women's college teams throughout the country with the NCAA's new policy in place.

However, Schreiner would be able to compete on a men's team, per the new policy.

"Regardless of sex assigned at birth or gender identity, a student-athlete may participate (practice and competition) in NCAA men's sports, assuming they meet all other NCAA eligibility requirements," the new policy reads.