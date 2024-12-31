Trans athlete speaks out against colleges for not offering full scholarship to compete as women's runner

Transgender NCAA track and field athlete Sadie Schreiner released a social media video complaining about the lack of transfer opportunities for trans athletes in college this year.

Schreiner, who has competed at the Division-III Rochester Institute of Technology, lamented the lack of options that have been presented to trans athletes looking to transfer this year, as 25 U.S. states have enacted laws to prevent trans inclusion in women's sports.

"Among all the hurdles transfers usually have, there is an extra layer because it is trans, 50% of the country banned me from participating and that meant I couldn't attend any of those colleges even if they reached out to me with a full ride," Schreiner said. However, the laws in place wouldn't bar Schreiner from "attending" those colleges, just from competing on women's sports teams.

"It also became clear that states that did, no matter how adamant the coaches were to have me on their teams, the college administrations would usually stop them from allowing me to participate."

Schreiner has been a controversial figure in women's track and field this year after at appearance at the 2024 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship in May. There, the biological male athlete finished in last place in the 400m, but still occupied a spot in the competition that could have gone to a biological female.

Earlier that month, Schreiner competed at the Liberty League Championship Meet, and won both the women's 200m and 400m, breaking the 400m record in the process. Schreiner would have finished last by more than two seconds if the athlete put up the same performance in the men's competition.

Despite the severe backlash from the controversy, Schreiner is now seeking more opportunities to compete against women athletes and publicly airing out frustration about a lack of opportunities. But it's not just the sports issue that Schreiner is speaking out about in regard to trans rights.

On Tuesday, Schreiner went on to complain about the overall social and political climate surrounding the view and rights of transgender people in the U.S. But Schreiner also insisted that the athlete will compete at the NCAA level in 2025.

"Trans people are actively getting attacked right now, and our rights are getting stripped away, and those in power are either endorsing this or they're just letting this happen," Schreiner said. "But we're not going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere, and I'm sure come this January, you'll see me again competing on the track."

Schreiner's grudges were revealed on the final day of a year that was plagued by controversy over trans athletes in women's sports, both in the U.S. and abroad.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to instill a total ban on trans inclusion in girls' and women's sports in his upcoming term with seemingly unanimous support from other Republicans on the issue. However, Democrats are divided on the issue. Far-left figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have remained supportive of trans inclusion, while more moderate figures like Seth Moulton have backpedaled on their support of it.

President Joe Biden's Department of Education withdrew a proposed rule change that would have outlawed schools from preventing trans athletes from competing in women's sports on Dec. 20.

"The Department recognizes that there are multiple pending lawsuits related to the application of Title IX in the context of gender identity, including lawsuits related to Title IX’s application to athletic eligibility criteria in a variety of factual contexts. In light of the comments received and those various pending court cases, the Department has determined not to regulate on this issue at this time," the docket read.

Multiple states have filed lawsuits and enacted their own laws to address the issue after the Biden-Harris administration issued a sweeping rule that clarified that Title IX’s ban on "sex" discrimination in schools covers discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and "pregnancy or related conditions."

In August, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to deny the administration an emergency request to enforce that sweeping rule. The request would have permitted biological men in women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and dorms in 10 states where there are state-level and local-level rules in place to prevent it.