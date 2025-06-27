Wings rookie Paige Bueckers says expectations on Caitlin Clark amid shooting woes are 'inhumane'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers isn’t a fan of the "pressure" that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is constantly put under, especially as she endures a shooting slump early in the season.

Bueckers, a rising star in the WNBA herself, praised Clark’s handling of the media attention she’s gotten since entering the league last season. But for the former UConn star, what Clark is subjected to constantly crosses a line.

"I would just say she handles it with grace, and the pressure that she’s put on every single night to perform at the level that she does – it’s inhumane, really, to expect people to be perfect and to not have off games or off nights," she told reporters on Thursday.

"If she doesn’t go 8 for 10 from three, people are questioning things. It’s unfair to have to deal with that. But I’m sure she has a great team around her and great people to help her."

Clark missed five games early in the season due to a quad injury. But she returned with vengeance, scoring a season-high of 32 points in a win over the New York Liberty in her first game back. She followed that dominant performance with another, dropping 20 points with six assists and four 3-pointers in a win over the Connecticut Sun.

But Clark found herself in a shooting slump not long after.

She was held to just six points in the Fever’s win over the Sun this week when she went 0 for 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 13 from the field. She converted just 1 of her last 23 3-point attempts.

"She’s a great person at dealing with it, and just tuning out the noise and just continuing to be there for herself and for her team," Bueckers continued, "The expectations, it’s tough when you listen to it, so I’m sure she has a great way of tuning it out."

Clark was sidelined from Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she is considered day-to-day with a groin injury.

Bueckers and the Wings will take on the Fever for the first time this season on Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.