Caitlin Clark will miss game vs Sparks with new injury amid shooting woes

For the second time this season, Caitlin Clark will be missing time with an injury.

The Indiana Fever superstar missed five games with a calf injury and returned earlier this month.

However, the Fever announced on Thursday that the second-year phenom will miss their game against the Los Angeles Sparks with a left groin injury.

This may point to Clark's most recent shooting woes. In her return from injury, she dropped 11 of her first 20 shots from three-point range. But in her last three contests, she is just 1-for-23 from deep.

In that span, she has scored 11, 19, and six points, but has recorded nine, 10, and nine assists.

In total, Clark is 13-for-47 (27.7%) from the floor. Each of those three games were on the road, and the Fever went 1-2 in that stretch, winning their most recent contest against the Seattle Storm.

"She’ll be fine," teammate Lexie Hull told reporters after the game, via the Indy Star . "We're not worried about it. She's a great shooter, she's a great player. This happens to every player, every great player. She’ll be fine."

Aaliyah Boston had 31 points and eight rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell added 26, to pick up Clark through her struggles.

The Fever are currently 7-7 - Los Angeles will enter the contest at 4-11. It is a brief return home for the Fever before they go back on the road for two more games. They will then begin a five-game homestand.

Clark had never missed time due to injury until this year. She was also dealing with a leg injury during the preseason and missed one game.

It is not yet clear if Clark is slated to miss more time.

