Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published

WATCH: 300-pound UK defensive lineman rumbles 77 yards for scoop-and-score

By | FoxSports
Sep 27, 2014; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Cory Johnson (67) deflects the pass of Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Wade Freebeck (12) in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2014; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Cory Johnson (67) deflects the pass of Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Wade Freebeck (12) in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the Kentucky defensive tackle scoop-and-score against the Vols Mark Zerof USA TODAY Sports

It's always fun to see a fat guy scoring a touchdown. The spectacle of a non-skill position player rumbling and careening down the field is a spectacle in and of itself.

On Saturday, Kentucky defensive tackle Cory "Poop" Johnson followed suit with a score of his own against Tennessee. The 300-pound athlete out of South Carolina picked up a Josh Dobbs' fumble and scampered 77 yards for the first touchdown of the contest.

Johnson earned his nickname due to his liberal use of the bathroom. He points to this as a reason for why his weight has fluctuated so much in the past.

There's no word on whether Johnson was pooped at the end of the play.