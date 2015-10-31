WATCH: 300-pound UK defensive lineman rumbles 77 yards for scoop-and-score

Watch the Kentucky defensive tackle scoop-and-score against the Vols Mark Zerof USA TODAY Sports

It's always fun to see a fat guy scoring a touchdown. The spectacle of a non-skill position player rumbling and careening down the field is a spectacle in and of itself.

On Saturday, Kentucky defensive tackle Cory "Poop" Johnson followed suit with a score of his own against Tennessee. The 300-pound athlete out of South Carolina picked up a Josh Dobbs' fumble and scampered 77 yards for the first touchdown of the contest.

Johnson earned his nickname due to his liberal use of the bathroom. He points to this as a reason for why his weight has fluctuated so much in the past.

There's no word on whether Johnson was pooped at the end of the play.