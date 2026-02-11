Expand / Collapse search
Vance shares advice for American Olympians speaking out against Trump policies

Several Olympians have criticized the Trump administration while in Italy

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Vice President Vance talks about American Olympians talking about their politics Video

Vice President JD Vance talks about the American Olympians who are popping off into politics during the Milan Cortina Games.

Vice President JD Vance shared advice he had for American Olympic athletes who have been outspoken about the Trump administration’s policies while at the Milan Cortina Games.

Vance, who acknowledged he heard some boos from the crowd while he was in Italy for some of the sporting events, told reporters in Baku, Azerbaijan, that the American athletes should try to bring the country together rather than divide it further.

JD Vance and Usha Vance at the Olympcs

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance watch the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the San Siro stadium in Milan, northern Italy, on Feb. 6, 2026. (Alexander NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Olympic athletes were unbelievable and I know the entire country is rooting for them," Vance said. "Yes, you're gonna have some Olympic athletes who pop off about politics. I feel like that happens every Olympics. My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together. And when you're representing the country, you're representing Democrats and Republicans. You're there to play a sport and you're there to represent your country and hopefully win a medal. You're not there to pop off about politics.

"So when Olympic athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.But most Olympic athletes, whatever their politics, are doing a great job, are certainly enjoying the support of the entire country. And I think recognize that the way to bring the country together is not to show up in a foreign country and attack the president of the United States. But it's a play your sport and represent the country well."

Jake Paul and JD Vance

Boxer Jake Paul and US Vice President JD Vance are seen in the stands during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between the USA and Finland on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 7, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Several Olympic athletes spoke out against the Trump administration before their events began last week.

Skiers Hunter Hess and Chris Lillis and figure skater Amber Glenn were among the Olympians to do so. Their statements sparked significant backlash on social media.

President Donald Trump called Hess a "real loser" over his complaints.

Hunter Hess comes down the slope

Hunter Hess of the United States reacts during the Men's Ski Halfpipe Final at the Toyota US Grand Prix at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort on Jan. 9, 2026 in Aspen, Colorado. (Dustin Satloff/U.S. Ski and Snowboard/Getty Images)

Still, the U.S. has been among the top performers overall in the Winter Games.

