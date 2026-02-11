Vance shares advice for American Olympians speaking out against Trump policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance shared advice he had for American Olympic athletes who have been outspoken about the Trump administration’s policies while at the Milan Cortina Games.

Vance, who acknowledged he heard some boos from the crowd while he was in Italy for some of the sporting events, told reporters in Baku, Azerbaijan, that the American athletes should try to bring the country together rather than divide it further.

"The Olympic athletes were unbelievable and I know the entire country is rooting for them," Vance said. "Yes, you're gonna have some Olympic athletes who pop off about politics. I feel like that happens every Olympics. My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together. And when you're representing the country, you're representing Democrats and Republicans. You're there to play a sport and you're there to represent your country and hopefully win a medal. You're not there to pop off about politics.

"So when Olympic athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.But most Olympic athletes, whatever their politics, are doing a great job, are certainly enjoying the support of the entire country. And I think recognize that the way to bring the country together is not to show up in a foreign country and attack the president of the United States. But it's a play your sport and represent the country well."

Several Olympic athletes spoke out against the Trump administration before their events began last week.

Skiers Hunter Hess and Chris Lillis and figure skater Amber Glenn were among the Olympians to do so. Their statements sparked significant backlash on social media.

President Donald Trump called Hess a "real loser" over his complaints.

Still, the U.S. has been among the top performers overall in the Winter Games.