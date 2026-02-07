Team USA freestyle skiers spark Olympic outrage over remarks about representing US: 'Anti-American rhetoric'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American freestyle skiers are facing intense backlash on social media after comments made about representing the United States at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics amid the Trump administration’s recent immigration enforcement operations in the U.S.

Speaking to the media ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, several members of Team USA’s freestyle ski team spoke out about representing the U.S. as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations continue to be carried out under President Donald Trump's second term.

Two-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis said that while he "would never" want to represent another country in the Games, he’s "heartbroken" over the administration’s actions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I love the USA. I would never want to represent a different country in the Olympics. With that being said, a lot of times, athletes are hesitant to talk about political views and how we feel about things.

"I feel heartbroken about what’s happening in the United States – I’m pretty sure you’re referencing ICE and some of the protests and things like that," he continued. "I think that, as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect. I hope that when people look at athletes compete in the Olympics, they realize that that’s the America we’re trying to represent."

First-time Olympian Hunter Hess echoed that sentiment, but took it further, saying he has "mixed emotions" about representing the U.S. in these Games.

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t."

OLYMPIC STAR POSTS GRAPHIC ANTI-ICE MESSAGE AHEAD OF MILAN CORTINA GAMES

"I think for me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. – if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S."

He continued, "I just kind of want to do it for my friends and my family and the people that support me getting here."

The remarks elicited a strong response from Team USA supporters on social media.

"The anti-ICE, liberal athletes are already insufferable at the Olympics," one comment read, in part. "If you’re not proud to represent the red, white, & blue, stay home."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess should be sent back home immediately," another user wrote. "They have insulted our entire nation on the world stage and should no longer be allowed to represent us."

"You shouldn’t be representing the U.S.A. if you hate it here," another post read. "So tired of this Anti-American rhetoric."

Hess is competing in the men’s freeski halfpipe, and Lillis is competing in men’s aerials.