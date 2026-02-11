American Olympian Chloe Kim eyes historic gold medal despite shoulder injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American snowboarding star Chloe Kim came into the 2026 Winter Olympics dealing with a brutal shoulder injury, but it hasn’t deterred her one bit.

Kim finished on top of the leaderboard in the qualifying round for the women’s snowboard halfpipe event and is in clear contention for a third consecutive gold medal. Should she achieve the feat, Kim would become the first female Olympic snowboarder to claim three consecutive halfpipe gold medals.

The California native scored a 90.25 on her first run and it was good enough to stay in first despite not improving her score on her second run. Her American teammate Maddie Mastro finished in third place with a score of 86.00.

"I feel good. Happy to be here," she told Olympics.com. "There is a definitely a lot of pressure, but I do think that the Olympics are so special because we have so much support globally."

Kim is competing in the Milan Cortina Games with a shoulder brace as she deals with the injury that kept her from properly gearing up for the Olympics.

She only returned to the halfpipe two weeks ago, marking her first truly meaningful run since last March.

"She's been very well behaved," she said of her left shoulder. "So I'm grateful for that."

Kim said that the injury changed her perspective on making history at this year’s Olympics.

"If you'd asked me before the shoulder injury, I'd maybe have a different answer for you," she said. "But just because I'm coming back from an injury, obviously I didn't get nearly the amount of reps I would normally get going into an Olympics, I'm just really proud of myself and proud that I've been able to push it as far as I have."

The final is set for Thursday. Kim, Mastro and Bea Kim are all in contention for a medal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.