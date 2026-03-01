US women's hockey players crack jokes about men's team on Saturday Night Live after Trump controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Players from the men's and women's Olympic gold-medal winning hockey teams appeared together on "Saturday Night Live" amid recent political controversy.

The men's and women's players had been publicly pitted against each other after President Donald Trump called the men's team following their gold medal win against Canada to invite them to the State of The Union, and joked that he would have to invite the women too or he'd be impeached. The joke prompted backlash against the men's team after the players laughed in response, primarily from American and Canadian liberals.

Women's players Hilary Knight and Megan Keller were joined by men's players Jack and Quinn Hughes on SNL, and made light of the recent controversy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Knight appeared to reference Trump's joke.

"It was going to be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too," Knight said.

Knight delivered another punchline after Quinn Hughes said the last time the men won gold was 46 years ago at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Knight followed by saying the women's team last won gold two Olympics ago, at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Jack Hughes responded, saying, "Nice burn. These gold medals aren’t just for us, they’re for all hockey fans."

"Heated Rivalry" actor Connor Storrie hosted the episode.

Several mainstream media outlets penned op-eds condemning the men's team for laughing at the joke and then visiting the White House to celebrate and attend Trump's State of the Union address.

During an interview on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" Friday, Hughes opened up about his respect for the women's team after McAfee appeared to reference the controversy by joking that Hughes and his teammates "hate" the women players.

"We are hanging out with them so much, the women's team. We were supporting them. Like, we were at their games, they were at our games," Hughes said.

Hughes then appeared to address the recent criticism of his team for its response to Trump's joke.

"Like all these people talking, how many of them watched their gold medal game? Me and Quinn Hughes were at the game. We were at the game until, like, overtime ended on the glass, and we were jumping up and down so excited for these girls, so excited they won," Hughes said.

"And how many of these people watched the gold medal game, watched their semifinals game? Like 10 of the 10 of our players went to their game in the round-robin. Like, we supported them so much, and we're so proud of them. We're so happy that they won, and they brought a gold medal back and that, you know, I said it, the men's and women's team both brought gold medals back. So, just unbelievable for USA hockey."

Jack Hughes, who scored the game-winning overtime goal against Canada to win gold, reflected on his interaction with the player on the U.S. women's team who did the same in Keller.

"Me and her had a great moment in the cafeteria after her gold medal game. We played Slovakia the next night, and it was like a late game. And we were in the pasta line — me and Megan. They were just getting ready to go out again, and I just gave her a massive hug, and I said, 'I'm so happy for you. I'm so proud of you,'" Hughes said.

"A couple nights later, saw her again in the [cafeteria], and we took a great picture and, uh, she just gave me a big hug and was so pumped for me as well."

U.S. women's hockey captain Hilary Knight said on Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "SportsCenter" that Trump's "distasteful joke" has "overshadow[ed]" the women's success.

"I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and, unfortunately, that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats," Knight said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men's and women's at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke."

Hughes’ mother Ellen, a former Team USA player and current player development staff member, said the players only cared about "bring[ing] so much unity to a group and to a country."