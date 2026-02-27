Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US women's hockey gold medalist says it's 'sad' men's team had to apologize for Olympics controversy

Abbey Murphy dismisses narrative that male players disrespected women's team

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic gold medalist and University of Minnesota hockey star Abbey Murphy dismissed the narrative that the men’s Olympic hockey team disrespected them by laughing at a remark President Donald Trump made after their win over Canada on Sunday, saying that the two groups share a mutual respect for one another. 

Speaking about some of her fondest memories at Milan Cortina, Murphy said during an appearance on Barstool’s "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast that her favorite memory came the night of the men’s gold medal game when the two groups met in the dining hall. 

Abbey Murphy celebrates

Abbey Murphy (37) of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey by defeating Canada during the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19, 2026.  (Amber Searls/Imagn Images)

"The first two guys that we saw were Brady Tkachuk, Connor Hellebuyck and Charlie McAvoy. Charlie McAvoy had his goggles on his head, I mean biggest smile on his face and he welcomed every single girl [with] a big old hug, a squeeze that we were all laughing about, good memories. And he was just super happy for us as we were for them." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Murphy, who won gold with her two goals and five assists throughout the tournament, said the two teams sat together for 2.5 hours before the men’s team had to depart around 3 a.m.

 "We sat around the table with laughs and jokes. Jack Eichel was leading a lot of cheers that we were following along on. I was sitting next to Tage Thompson, who had a lot to share. He was a really funny guy. But, you know, it’s just stuff like that we’re going to remember forever. 

"To be there with them and experience all those things was some of the best moments I’ll remember," she added. "Obviously, a huge honor to represent the country with them. So, glad to make as many memories as possible." 

Team USA with the gold medal

Team USA men’s hockey gold medalists have irked liberal pundits and news organizations despite captivating the nation with their Olympic accomplishment. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Murphy went on to explain that despite the media storm that followed the men’s team after they were heard laughing in response to Trump saying he would "have" to also invite the women’s team to the State of the Union address, she thought it was "sad" that the players needed to apologize.  

"We never felt anything bad from them. It’s sad that they even have to apologize for anything. It really is." 

"They’re a special group of boys and we’re honored to kind of be in that journey with them and share it. But we know how much they respect us and we respect them. It definitely goes two ways." 

A debate surrounding the men’s team attending the State of the Union address and meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday led to many of the players facing questions about the incident upon their return to the NHL.

U.S. women’s hockey star Hillary Knight addressed the controversy on ESPN, calling the joke "distasteful," but defended the men’s players. 

Kendall Coyne and Hilary Knight with flag

United States' Kendall Coyne, left, and United States' Hilary Knight celebrate after the victory ceremony for women’s ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Hassan Ammar/AP Photo)

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The women’s hockey team declined an invitation to the State of the Union address, but USA Hockey said in a later statement that the team would "soon" visit the White House to celebrate their gold medal success "based on their schedules once their seasons conclude."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Megan Rapinoe ridicules US men’s hockey team, Trump over ‘trash’ remark about women’s team: ‘You’re a clown’
Megan Rapinoe ridicules US men’s hockey team, Trump over ‘trash’ remark about women’s team: ‘You’re a clown’

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue