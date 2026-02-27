US women's hockey gold medalist says it's 'sad' men's team had to apologize for Olympics controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic gold medalist and University of Minnesota hockey star Abbey Murphy dismissed the narrative that the men’s Olympic hockey team disrespected them by laughing at a remark President Donald Trump made after their win over Canada on Sunday, saying that the two groups share a mutual respect for one another.

Speaking about some of her fondest memories at Milan Cortina, Murphy said during an appearance on Barstool’s "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast that her favorite memory came the night of the men’s gold medal game when the two groups met in the dining hall.

"The first two guys that we saw were Brady Tkachuk, Connor Hellebuyck and Charlie McAvoy. Charlie McAvoy had his goggles on his head, I mean biggest smile on his face and he welcomed every single girl [with] a big old hug, a squeeze that we were all laughing about, good memories. And he was just super happy for us as we were for them."

Murphy, who won gold with her two goals and five assists throughout the tournament, said the two teams sat together for 2.5 hours before the men’s team had to depart around 3 a.m.

"We sat around the table with laughs and jokes. Jack Eichel was leading a lot of cheers that we were following along on. I was sitting next to Tage Thompson, who had a lot to share. He was a really funny guy. But, you know, it’s just stuff like that we’re going to remember forever.

"To be there with them and experience all those things was some of the best moments I’ll remember," she added. "Obviously, a huge honor to represent the country with them. So, glad to make as many memories as possible."

Murphy went on to explain that despite the media storm that followed the men’s team after they were heard laughing in response to Trump saying he would "have" to also invite the women’s team to the State of the Union address, she thought it was "sad" that the players needed to apologize.

"We never felt anything bad from them. It’s sad that they even have to apologize for anything. It really is."

"They’re a special group of boys and we’re honored to kind of be in that journey with them and share it. But we know how much they respect us and we respect them. It definitely goes two ways."

A debate surrounding the men’s team attending the State of the Union address and meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday led to many of the players facing questions about the incident upon their return to the NHL.

U.S. women’s hockey star Hillary Knight addressed the controversy on ESPN, calling the joke "distasteful," but defended the men’s players.

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."

The women’s hockey team declined an invitation to the State of the Union address, but USA Hockey said in a later statement that the team would "soon" visit the White House to celebrate their gold medal success "based on their schedules once their seasons conclude."