Hughes' brothers mom, who works for Team USA women's hockey, gives classy response about SOTU controversy

After President Donald Trump called the men's Olympic hockey team to congratulate them on their gold medal, he received criticism for what's been deemed by some as disrespect toward the women's team that had the same fate.

Three days before Jack Hughes' golden goal, Megan Keller did the same thing to Canada in the women's gold medal contest.

Trump told the men's team after inviting them to Tuesday's State of the Union that he'd "have" to invite the women's team, otherwise "I probably would be impeached."

Hughes' mother, Ellen, a player development consultant for Team USA women’s ice hockey, was not bothered by Trump's comments.

"These players, both the men and women, can bring so much unity to a group and to a country," she told "TODAY." "People that cheered on that don’t watch hockey, people that have politics on one side or on the other side, and that’s all both the men’s team and the women’s team care about."

"If you could see what we see from the inside, and the men and women sharing, you know, dorm rooms and halls and flex floors and the camaraderie and the synergy and the way the women cheered on the men and the way the men cheered on the women — that’s what it’s all about," she continued. "And the other things they cannot control. They care about humanity. They care about unity, and they care about the country."

Hughes' brother, Quinn, who scored an overtime goal against Sweden last week, said it was "amazing to spend some time" with the women's team in the Olympic village.

"And then obviously watch them, me and Jack were there, we watched them win the gold medal. They came to our game and were able to watch us," he said. "So just the support back and forth, just to get to know them a little better was special, too."

The women's team declined an invite to Washington, D.C., citing schedules. Several members of the men's team will be in attendance after partying in Miami on Monday.

The NHL season resumes on Wednesday.

