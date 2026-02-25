Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

US women's hockey gold medalist Hilary Knight brushes off men's reaction to Trump remark

Knight called Trump's joke 'distasteful' but didn't blame the men for their reactions

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
US men’s hockey team faces media backlash after White House visit, SOTU appearance Video

US men’s hockey team faces media backlash after White House visit, SOTU appearance

Fox News contributors Marc Thiessen and Ari Fleischer discuss the U.S. men’s hockey team’s White House visit and State of the Union appearance, breaking down media reactions to the events on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Hilary Knight made her stance clear on President Donald Trump's quip about the United States women's ice hockey team that won Olympic gold last week.

While on the phone with the men's team after they won gold, Trump said he would "have" to invite the women’s team, which also beat Canada to win the Olympics, to Tuesday’s State of the Union — otherwise, he "probably would be impeached."

Knight, the women's captain and all-time leading goalscorer and points leader, said on Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "SportsCenter" that Trump's "distasteful joke" has "overshadow[ed]" the women's success.

Hilary Knight

Gold medalist Hilary Knight of Team United States celebrates after the medal ceremony for Women's Ice Hockey after the Women's Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on day 13 of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, 2026, in Milan, Italy.  (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately, that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats," Knight said.

"We're just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men's and women's at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke."

Knight also gave the men’s team the benefit of the doubt for appearing to laugh at Trump’s comments.

Jack and Quinn Hughes at State of the Union

Team USA hockey gold medalists Quinn Hughes, right, his brother Jack Hughes, left, and their teammates are recognized by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."

Jeremy Swayman, the men's team's backup goaltender, admitted the team "should have reacted differently" to Trump's comments. But he, and Jack and Quinn Hughes, all spoke highly of the women's team and their relationships with them.

"We know that we are so excited for the women’s team. We have so much respect for the women’s team. To share that gold medal with them is something we’re forever grateful for," Swayman said.

Jack Hughes told reporters after the game that the first thing he thought about when the puck went in was Megan Keller, who scored the golden goal for the United States women's team against Canada three days earlier.

The brothers’ mother, Ellen, a former Team USA player and current player development staff member, said the players only cared about "bring[ing] so much unity to a group and to a country."

Jack Hughes celebrates

United States' Jack Hughes (86), who scored the winning overtime goal, celebrates after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Knight scored the tying goal late in the third period to force overtime, which led to Keller’s golden goal that gave the women’s team their third Olympic gold.

