Los Angeles Rams

Rams make Trent McDuffie highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with massive $124M deal: reports

Two-time Super Bowl champ not only lands with a new team, but he resets the cornerback market

Scott Thompson
The Los Angeles Rams not only traded for Trent McDuffie – they just made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. 

When the Rams struck a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last week, they addressed a key need this offseason. But McDuffie was only set for one more year with his fifth-year option picked up by Kansas City, though reports said both sides would likely agree to an extension.

The Rams and McDuffie agreed to a four-year, $124 million extension, including $100 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

Trent McDuffie looks on field

Trent McDuffie of the Kansas City Chiefs exits the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In turn, McDuffie is now the highest-paid at his position in the league with an average annual value of $31 million in new money. He will be paid $13.6 million in 2026 on his fifth-year option. 

The Rams sent over their No. 29 pick in this year’s NFL Draft to acquire McDuffie, as well as 2026 fifth- and sixth-round selections and a 2027 third-round pick. 

McDuffie, a First-team All-Pro in 2023, has Super Bowl pedigree, playing a starting role in the secondary for two rings as part of the Chiefs’ dominance in recent seasons. He set a career-high in tackles last season (63), while totaling seven passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble. 

Trent McDuffie jogs onto the football field

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

For his early career, McDuffie has 34 passes defended, eight forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks and 246 combined tackles. He is one of the best at his position, which is why Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted, "damn," after news broke that McDuffie was moving out west.

McDuffie, though, heads back home, having been born in Westminster, California, which is part of Orange County. He even discussed the possibility of playing somewhere other than Kansas City, hoping, if anything, he would be going back to California. 

"If I could play for another team, I'd probably want to play close to my family, so that would probably be the L.A. Rams so that my family could come see every single game," McDuffie said during a back-to-school event in August 2025, per ESPN.

Trent McDuffie reacts on field

Trent McDuffie of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

McDuffie’s deal comes before what’s expected to be a hectic free agent period, beginning on Monday when the legal tampering window opens at noon ET. During that time, players and teams are allowed to agree to terms on an extension, which would clear when the new league year begins on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

