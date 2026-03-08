Italy's dugout espresso machine tradition fuels hot start in World Baseball Classic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every team in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) has its own unique celebrations for home runs, whether it’s a special jacket from the Dominican Republic or coordinated handshakes with Team USA.

But Team Italy might have the best one of all – the players take an espresso shot, which is made from a machine that sits right in the dugout.

It’s about as Italian as it gets.

The machine sits toward the end of the dugout, but players and coaches can get their quick caffeine fix. And it isn’t anything new from this group.

During the 2023 WBC, there was a Nespresso machine in the dugout, and it worked out for the team. They made it out of their group stage for just the second time ever in the tournament.

So, why not bring it back?

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who stars for the Kansas City Royals, seems to be the ring leader with the machine when a player goes yard, too. After making the player who hit the home run an espresso shot, he gives them a kiss on both cheeks – a traditional sign of affection by Italians.

"In Italy, we drink coffee about 20 times a day," manager Francisco Cervelli, who used to catch in the big leagues, said, via MLB.com. "It’s a tradition. You’re walking down the road. You see a coffee spot, get some coffee. Then you chitchat, and then keep walking and do the same thing all over and over again. That’s how Italy is."

Cervelli, who became Italy’s manager in January 2025, said that the espresso machine "goes everywhere with us," and he learned that with the European Baseball Championship last year as well.

"It’s something normal. We got it on the bus. We’ve had it in the dugout, everywhere."

Whether superstition or not, Italy has seen early success in Houston’s Pool B, which also features Team USA. They are 2-0 in the tournament thus far, defeating Brazil, 8-0, and taking down Great Britain, 7-4, on Sunday.

Italy’s next contest will be against Team USA on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

