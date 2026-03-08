Italy's dugout espresso machine tradition fuels hot start in World Baseball Classic

Expand / Collapse search
Scott Thompson
Aaron Judge crushed a two-run homer to give the United States an early lead over Brazil.

Every team in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) has its own unique celebrations for home runs, whether it’s a special jacket from the Dominican Republic or coordinated handshakes with Team USA. 

But Team Italy might have the best one of all – the players take an espresso shot, which is made from a machine that sits right in the dugout. 

It’s about as Italian as it gets. 

Dante Nori celebrates home run

Dante Nori of the Italy celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against Brazil during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Brazil and Italy at Daikin Park on March 7, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The machine sits toward the end of the dugout, but players and coaches can get their quick caffeine fix. And it isn’t anything new from this group. 

During the 2023 WBC, there was a Nespresso machine in the dugout, and it worked out for the team. They made it out of their group stage for just the second time ever in the tournament. 

So, why not bring it back? 

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who stars for the Kansas City Royals, seems to be the ring leader with the machine when a player goes yard, too. After making the player who hit the home run an espresso shot, he gives them a kiss on both cheeks – a traditional sign of affection by Italians. 

"In Italy, we drink coffee about 20 times a day," manager Francisco Cervelli, who used to catch in the big leagues, said, via MLB.com. "It’s a tradition. You’re walking down the road. You see a coffee spot, get some coffee. Then you chitchat, and then keep walking and do the same thing all over and over again. That’s how Italy is."

Vinnie Pasquantino salutes espresso

Vinnie Pasquantino of Team Italy holds up an espresso shot during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game presented by Capital One between Team Brazil and Team Italy at Daikin Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Houston, Texas. (Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB)

Cervelli, who became Italy’s manager in January 2025, said that the espresso machine "goes everywhere with us," and he learned that with the European Baseball Championship last year as well. 

"It’s something normal. We got it on the bus. We’ve had it in the dugout, everywhere."

Whether superstition or not, Italy has seen early success in Houston’s Pool B, which also features Team USA. They are 2-0 in the tournament thus far, defeating Brazil, 8-0, and taking down Great Britain, 7-4, on Sunday. 

Team Italy player celebrates home run

Dante Nori of Team Italy drinks an espresso shot in the dugout after hitting a home run in the eighth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game presented by Capital One between Team Brazil and Team Italy at Daikin Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Houston, Texas. (Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB )

Italy’s next contest will be against Team USA on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

