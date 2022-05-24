United Airlines fires employee left bloodied after airport brawl with ex-NFL player Brendan Langley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Airlines worker that was left bloodied after getting into an altercation with former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey last week has been fired, according to the airline.

A United Airlines rep told the New York Post on Tuesday that the employee, who has not since been identified, was terminated by the company after a video surfaced on social media showing him involved in a physical altercation with Langley on May 19.

"United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated," the rep told the outlet.

A two-minute-long video posted to Twitter shows the two men exchanging blows. The employee appears to fall over a baggage check-in desk before standing up with a bloodied face. He again approaches Langley before other employees step in to separate the two.

The airline released a statement Monday condemning the incident.

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter."

The employee was not arrested, but Langley was charged with simple assault, according to reports.

A former third-round NFL Draft pick, Langley played for the Broncos from 2017-2018. In February, he was signed by the Calgary Stampeders and made the switch to wide receiver.

The team released a statement Monday declining to comment on the issue pending an investigation.

"The Calgary Stampeders football club is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley," the statement read. "The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."