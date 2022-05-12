Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy taken into custody, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been taken into custody in Colorado, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Jeudy was taken into custody earlier on Thursday by an agency with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office.

He is in the process of being booked into the county jail, so it's unclear what charges he may be facing, public information officer John Bartmann told Fox News.

"Depends on how busy booking is, he's not going to get any preferential treatment," Bartmann said. "Back to the line."

Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, is expected to be one of the top receiving targets for newly traded quarterback Russell Wilson.

"He could help me a lot. He’s a great quarterback – a Hall of Fame [caliber] quarterback that came to the offense as a leader. [He’s] getting me better as well. He’s going to help me a lot this year," Jeudy told reporters last week.

Jeudy was hampered by an ankle injury for most of last season, as he played in 10 games and had 38 catches for 467 yards and failed to score a touchdown.

During his rookie season, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.