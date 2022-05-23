Former NFL player arrested after allegedly brawling with United Airlines employee: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL player Brendan Langley was arrested Thursday after he allegedly got into a fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to multiple reports.

Langley, a former Denver Broncos cornerback turned wide receiver, was captured on video getting into a physical altercation with the employee at the New Jersey airport and even throwing a few punches, TMZ reported.

In the video that was posted online Sunday, both Langley and the employee were seen squaring off against each other, when the employee appeared to slap him in the face.

The NFL player quickly slapped him back before throwing a series of punches at the employee, who regained his composure and retaliated with another slap, the video showed.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

"You saw that sh--?" Langley stated in the video before he punched the employee in the face, sending him crashing behind the check-in counter.

The passenger was seen standing with blood near his eye as he again approached Langley, who shouted, "You want some more? He wants more!"

The video ended soon after, and it's unclear what prompted witnesses to record the incident. It's also unclear what happened prior to the start of the video.

Authorities told TMZ that the United Airlines employee was not arrested, despite Langley claiming the employee threw the first punch.

Langley has been charged with simple assault, the outlet reported.

He was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he made his NFL debut in the season opener against the Chargers.

He was eventually surpassed on the depth chart and finished the season with just three tackles in 11 games while playing mostly on special teams.

Langley later made a position switch to wide receiver, but he was released by the team prior to the start of the 2019 regular season.

He was selected as a cornerback by the Houston Roughnecks in the 2020 XFL Draft. Earlier this year, he joined the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League and is listed as a wide receiver on the team's website.