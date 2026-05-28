Logan Paul shows off gruesome aftermath of tricep surgery, says he was 'wide awake' during operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Logan Paul wrote on social media on Wednesday that he was awake when he underwent surgery to repair his torn triceps, which he tore during WWE's Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Paul also showed the scar on his left arm.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all," he wrote in a post on X. "Still the Tag Team champ just FYI. They’re telling me 6 month recovery but I don’t believe them, I’ll be back in a couple weeks with some PRIME shake (32g protein)."

Paul was one-half of the tag team champions with Austin Theory. Paul Heyman said on "Monday Night Raw" that Theory wouldn’t have to relinquish the title and that it was The Vision who are tag team champions, so anyone could step in. Bron Breakker would be the one to step in for Paul, while he was on the mend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul was on the receiving end of a front flip attack from Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits during their match for the World Tag Team Championship. It appeared Paul was grabbing his left arm immediately after Dawkins landed on him.

Still, Theory was able to pin Montez Ford and retain the tag titles for The Vision. But Paul was hurt in the ordeal.

Theory was on a tear after he learned he could still remain a champion. He vowed to take out "every single person that was involved in hurting" Paul. Theory was unleashed and attacked Dawkins and Joe Hendry during the night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether The Vision will have another person to take Paul’s spot. Theory already named one person he could see as a potential prospect in an interview last week with Fox News Digital.