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Logan Paul shows off gruesome aftermath of tricep surgery, says he was 'wide awake' during operation

Paul showed his scar and said he doesn't believe the 6-month recovery timeline, vowing to return in weeks

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Logan Paul is 'just a phenomenal athlete,' WWE star Austin Theory says Video

Logan Paul is 'just a phenomenal athlete,' WWE star Austin Theory says

Austin Theory touts his Vision stablemate Logan Paul in an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.

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Logan Paul wrote on social media on Wednesday that he was awake when he underwent surgery to repair his torn triceps, which he tore during WWE's Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Paul also showed the scar on his left arm.

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Social media personality Logan Paul attending a boxing match at Honda Center in Anaheim

Social media personality Logan Paul attends the boxing match between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on June 28, 2025. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

"Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all," he wrote in a post on X. "Still the Tag Team champ just FYI. They’re telling me 6 month recovery but I don’t believe them, I’ll be back in a couple weeks with some PRIME shake (32g protein)."

Paul was one-half of the tag team champions with Austin Theory. Paul Heyman said on "Monday Night Raw" that Theory wouldn’t have to relinquish the title and that it was The Vision who are tag team champions, so anyone could step in. Bron Breakker would be the one to step in for Paul, while he was on the mend.

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Austin Theory and Logan Paul speaking during WWE Backlash event in Tampa, Florida

Austin Theory and Logan Paul speak during WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., on May 9, 2026. (Michael Owens/WWE)

Paul was on the receiving end of a front flip attack from Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits during their match for the World Tag Team Championship. It appeared Paul was grabbing his left arm immediately after Dawkins landed on him.

Still, Theory was able to pin Montez Ford and retain the tag titles for The Vision. But Paul was hurt in the ordeal.

Theory was on a tear after he learned he could still remain a champion. He vowed to take out "every single person that was involved in hurting" Paul. Theory was unleashed and attacked Dawkins and Joe Hendry during the night.

Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory celebrating their win at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory celebrate their win during Saturday Night's Main Event at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind., on May 23, 2026. (Michael Marques/WWE)

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It’s unclear whether The Vision will have another person to take Paul’s spot. Theory already named one person he could see as a potential prospect in an interview last week with Fox News Digital.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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