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Montreal Canadiens

NHL great Claude Lemieux, 60, dead just days after making an apperance at the Eastern Conference Final

The former Canadiens, Devils, and Avalanche forward won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1995 and scored 80 playoff goals

By Matt Reigle Fox News
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Legendary NHL star Claude Lemieux has died just days after making an appearance at Montreal's Bell Centre ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. He was 60.

Lemieux was regarded as one of the greatest pests in NHL history, but also had an uncanny ability to come up clutch in big moments.

Claude Lemieux

Claude Lemieux won four Stanley Cups during his career, the first of which came in 1986 with the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

He broke into the league with the Montreal Canadiens and was part of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 1986.

He won four Stanley Cups in his career and in 1995 and 1996 became the 10th player in NHL history to win back-to-back Stanley Cups with different teams, first with the New Jersey Devils and then with the Colorado Avalanche.

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After the 1995 Stanley Cup Final, Lemieux was also awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy. In his postseason career, Lemieux had 158 points (80G, 78A) in 234 games played.

Lemieux retired in 2009 after attempting a comeback with the San Jose Sharks.

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Claude Lemieux

Claude Lemieux made an appearance at Montreal's Bell Centre for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final just days before his death. (Photo by Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images)

In all, he appeared in 1,215 NHL games for the Canadiens, Devils, Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and Sharks, and Sharks.

He went on to become a player agent, and oddly enough, according to North State Journal, represented Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

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Andersen was between the pipes for the Hurricanes, while Lemieux carried the ceremonial torch into the arena for the Canadiens ahead of Game 3.

Lemieux's brother, Jocelyn Lemieux, appeared in just under 600 NHL games, while his son, Brendan, played in just over 300 games for the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Hurricanes. He currently plays for Swiss club Davos HC.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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