Josh Allen surprises kids at recess and the reaction from young Bills fans is pure joy

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Josh Allen is one of the most recognizable players in the NFL today, especially in the Buffalo community.

No matter how young or old you may be in West New York, you know Allen when you see him.

A prime example of the love and respect Allen has gotten as the Bills' MVP quarterback was on display when he visited a school full of kids waiting to see their favorite player on Wednesday.

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The Bills’ social media team showed the moment Allen surprised kids at recess.

"Hi, guys!" Allen yelled over the fence.

BILLS FAN SNAGS JOSH ALLEN'S ERRANT PASS, IMMEDIATELY LEAVES WITH FOOTBALL

"It’s Josh Allen!" the kids screamed as they ran to the fence to great Allen. Some of the taller students were able to jump to give Allen a high-five, but everyone got a chance to meet the quarterback.

"Yes, I’m Josh Allen. That’s me!" he said, high-fiving all the kids on the turf field he visited.

"You’re my favorite football player," many of them said.

Allen quickly jumped into a game with the kids, the classic, "I’m thinking of a number between 1–100," which they started to quickly shout out. Allen was thinking of his jersey number, No. 17, which a few of the kids were wearing during the sunny day.

One of the kids finally called out 17, and the group went crazy as Allen confirmed it was his number.

While Allen has always been one to impact the Buffalo community, he recently became a father himself with his wife, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Steinfeld gave birth to their baby girl last month, and Allen noted already feeling the effects of fatherhood on a daily basis.

"I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit. I am very excited," He said, via the team’s website. "I do think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects in my professional career and my personal life. …That ‘want to win’ will never change. The ‘why I want to do it’ has."

Allen added that he wants to show his family, especially his daughter, how hard you need to work to accomplish your dreams and goals.

Allen’s work ethic has never been questioned since the Bills drafted him in the first round out of Wyoming in 2018. Yet a Super Bowl appearance, despite Allen’s greatness and Buffalo’s success, has remained out of reach since he entered the league.

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However, Allen’s spirit has never wavered, and no matter what happens on the field, he has always worn his heart on his sleeve during events like these with kids.

Kids who will always remember the day they met their favorite player.

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