Caitlin Clark listed as probable for Fever-Valkyries rematch following early season back issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest development in Caitlin Clark’s closely followed season arrived about 24 hours before tip off of the Indiana Fever’s latest game.

Clark was listed as probable ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Golden State Valkyries as she continues to deal with a back issue early in the WNBA season.

Meanwhile, all signs point to teammate Bree Hall also being available to suit up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark was a late scratch for the Fever’s May 20 matchup against the Portland Fire, marking her first missed game of the season. Even without Clark, Indiana rolled to a 90-73 victory. The Fever hit the 90-point mark again last Friday, this time in a win over the Valkyries.

While there were some concerns about Clark’s availability leading into last week’s Fever-Valkyries game, those worries proved short-lived. Clark returned to the starting lineup and scored a team-high 22 points to help lift Indiana to its third consecutive victory.

Clark’s promising start to her WNBA career was interrupted by injuries in 2025. After appearing in 40 games and winning Rookie of the Year in 2024, Clark was limited to just 13 appearances last season due to a groin strain and ankle-bone bruise.

WNBA COACH DOUBLES DOWN ON JALEN BRUNSON DOUBTS DESPITE KNICKS REACHING NBA FINALS

On Wednesday, during the Fever’s off day ahead of Thursday’s Golden State-Indiana rematch, Clark was spotted about a mile from the Valkyries’ home arena attending the San Francisco Giants' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Clark attended the game alongside her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, the former Iowa basketball player.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

McCaffery and Clark were seen wearing Giants hats at Oracle Park, though Clark has previously acknowledged her Phillies fandom — even if the team was not originally her top choice.

"My boyfriend grew up a really big Phillies fan, so I kinda had to like the Phillies. I do like them, I love Bryce Harper. I still like the Cubs, I like the Yankees. I’m not like a diehard any baseball team. My dad was a big Royals fan," the two-time WNBA All-Star said in 2024.

"Kansas City was like a professional sports team to us. I liked the Chiefs before the Chiefs were really good too, so I’m not a bandwagoner either. I like the Phillies, so I’ll cheer for them this postseason."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.