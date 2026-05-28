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Atlanta Braves

Former Braves star Bob Horner, who hit four home runs in a single game, dead at 68

The team announced his death Tuesday but did not disclose a cause; Horner played nine of his 10 MLB seasons in Atlanta

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Atlanta Braves great Bob Horner, who once hit four home runs in a single game, has died, the team announced on Tuesday. He was 68.

Horner was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1978 and made his first and only All-Star team in 1982. The Braves released a statement on Horner’s death on social media. The team did not announce a cause of death.

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Atlanta Braves infielder Bob Horner standing on the field at Fulton County Stadium

Atlanta Braves infielder Bob Horner is shown at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in a file photo. (Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports)

"Bob Horner built a career out of being first. He was the first overall pick in the 1978 draft after an illustrious collegiate career. He was the first Braves draftee to skip the minor leagues entirely and debut directly in the majors. And he was the first Atlanta player to ever hit four home runs in a single game when he did so against the Montreal Expos in 1986," the team said.

"The National League Rookie of the Year in 1978 and an NL All-Star in 1982, Horner teamed with Dale Murphy to form one of the most feared power duos in the game for nearly a decade.

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Bob Horner of the Atlanta Braves batting during a baseball game at Veterans Stadium

Bob Horner of the Atlanta Braves bats against the Philadelphia Phillies during a Major League Baseball game at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pa., circa 1983. Horner played for the Braves from 1978 to 1986. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

"The Atlanta Braves extend sincere sympathies to his wife, Chris, two sons, Tyler and Trent, and his numerous friends and fans across the game."

Horner played nine of his 10 years in the big leagues with the Braves, spending his final year in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He played in 1,020 games, hit 218 home runs and never struck out more than 75 times in a single season.

Atlanta selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1978 MLB Draft out of Arizona State after a stellar career with the Sun Devils. He was later inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the first class.

Atlanta Braves captain Bob Horner celebrating with teammate Chris Chambliss at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium

Atlanta Braves captain and third baseman Bob Horner celebrates with teammate Chris Chambliss after beating the Cincinnati Reds on April 23, 1982, at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta. (Joe Sebo/AP)

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He was the 1977 College World Series MVP and won the first Golden Spikes Award as the top player in college baseball in 1978.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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