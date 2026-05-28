Former Braves star Bob Horner, who hit four home runs in a single game, dead at 68

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Atlanta Braves great Bob Horner, who once hit four home runs in a single game, has died, the team announced on Tuesday. He was 68.

Horner was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1978 and made his first and only All-Star team in 1982. The Braves released a statement on Horner’s death on social media. The team did not announce a cause of death.

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"Bob Horner built a career out of being first. He was the first overall pick in the 1978 draft after an illustrious collegiate career. He was the first Braves draftee to skip the minor leagues entirely and debut directly in the majors. And he was the first Atlanta player to ever hit four home runs in a single game when he did so against the Montreal Expos in 1986," the team said.

"The National League Rookie of the Year in 1978 and an NL All-Star in 1982, Horner teamed with Dale Murphy to form one of the most feared power duos in the game for nearly a decade.

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"The Atlanta Braves extend sincere sympathies to his wife, Chris, two sons, Tyler and Trent, and his numerous friends and fans across the game."

Horner played nine of his 10 years in the big leagues with the Braves, spending his final year in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He played in 1,020 games, hit 218 home runs and never struck out more than 75 times in a single season.

Atlanta selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1978 MLB Draft out of Arizona State after a stellar career with the Sun Devils. He was later inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the first class.

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He was the 1977 College World Series MVP and won the first Golden Spikes Award as the top player in college baseball in 1978.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.