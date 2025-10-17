Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson's hot mic moment leaked amid UNC's drama-filled season

The couple was heard ripping a graphics team for his show on Underdog last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Footage of embattled North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson discussing graphics for a TV show has been leaked.

The "behind-the-scenes" footage was obtained by "Pablo Torre Finds Out," which showed the couple in a meeting room during filming of Belichick's show, "Coach," which was on the Underdog Network last year.

Hudson could be heard discussing her thoughts on graphics she thought should be changed, and she offered suggestions for the graphics team to use "Adobe Photoshop" and "click, click, click." 

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on from the sideline during a game against TCU Sept. 1 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Later in the video, Belichick and Hudson could be heard off camera complaining about the graphics team, with Belichick saying, "They can't do s---."

"I think they’re using all of the Underdog people from the other things that don’t know how to do anything else aside from what they do on all the other show, which honestly, frankly, really isn’t that good," Hudson said.

The University of North Carolina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bill Belichick yells from the sidelines

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick directs his team during a game in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 6.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

NFL Films, whose studios were used for filming, told sports talk show host Pat McAfee that it denied leaking the footage, reiterating that the show was not owned, shot, produced, broadcast or edited by NFL Films.

"NFL Films has a longstanding relationship with Bill Belichick based on trust and mutual respect built over many years of working together. We have absolutely no reason to believe that this footage leak came from NFL Films or from any employee of NFL Films," NFL Films said, via Awful Announcing.

There has been speculation that Hudson has had a heavy influence on Belichick’s media appearances, dating back to the controversial CBS interview earlier this year when she butted in after Belichick was asked about how the two had met.

Jordon Hudson walks on field before game

Jordon Hudson at FBC Mortgage Stadium Sept. 20, in Orlando, Fla. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Belichick had also previously asked UNC staff that Hudson be included on emails after she showed concern that Belichick could receive social media flak, something he has gotten much of amid a brutal 2-3 start in which each loss has been by at least 25 points.

UNC faces Cal in Berkley, California, Friday night.

