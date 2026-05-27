Super Bowl champion Parris Campbell retires from NFL at 28, Cowboys announce

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Wide receiver Parris Campbell is joining a growing list of players stepping away from football. Following his retirement decision, the Dallas Cowboys placed the 28-year-old on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

"Parris Campbell is hanging up his cleats in 2026. The veteran wide receiver has made the decision to officially retire from the NFL, also ending his time with the Dallas Cowboys, and will be moved to the team’s Reserve/Retired List," the Cowboys said via their team's official website.

Campbell spent time on injured reserve and the practice squad last season and did not appear in a regular-season game for Dallas before signing a reserve/futures contract in January.

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Campbell’s most recent NFL regular-season action came with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, when he caught six passes across five games and won a Super Bowl.

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Before entering the NFL, Campbell starred at Ohio State. The Indianapolis Colts selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Campbell finished his four seasons in Indianapolis with 983 receiving yards, including a career-best 623-yard campaign in 2022. He joined the New York Giants in 2023.

Dallas now has two open roster spots on its 90-man roster, with one opening existing before Campbell’s retirement decision.

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Parris Campbell will turn 29 in less than two months. The Cowboys open voluntary organized team activities in June.

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