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Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl champion Parris Campbell retires from NFL at 28, Cowboys announce

The decision gives Dallas two available roster spots on its 90-man depth chart heading into the offseason

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Wide receiver Parris Campbell is joining a growing list of players stepping away from football. Following his retirement decision, the Dallas Cowboys placed the 28-year-old on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

"Parris Campbell is hanging up his cleats in 2026. The veteran wide receiver has made the decision to officially retire from the NFL, also ending his time with the Dallas Cowboys, and will be moved to the team’s Reserve/Retired List," the Cowboys said via their team's official website.

Campbell spent time on injured reserve and the practice squad last season and did not appear in a regular-season game for Dallas before signing a reserve/futures contract in January.

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Parris Campbell running onto the field at Bank of America Stadium

Parris Campbell of the Dallas Cowboys runs onto the field before the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Campbell’s most recent NFL regular-season action came with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, when he caught six passes across five games and won a Super Bowl.

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Before entering the NFL, Campbell starred at Ohio State. The Indianapolis Colts selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Parris Campbell of the Philadelphia Eagles reacting during a game

Parris Campbell of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Campbell finished his four seasons in Indianapolis with 983 receiving yards, including a career-best 623-yard campaign in 2022. He joined the New York Giants in 2023.

Dallas now has two open roster spots on its 90-man roster, with one opening existing before Campbell’s retirement decision.

Parris Campbell stretching on the field at MetLife Stadium.

Parris Campbell of the New York Giants stretches before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

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Parris Campbell will turn 29 in less than two months. The Cowboys open voluntary organized team activities in June.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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