Michigan State Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Returns For 2026-27 Season

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Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. will return for his fourth season with the Spartans, CBS reported. After averaging 15.2 points per game and leading the nation with 9.4 assists per game during the 2025-26 season, Fears entered his name into the NBA Draft pool.

He tested the professional waters up until just before the deadline — Wednesday, May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET — to withdraw, ultimately sticking in East Lansing for another year.

Fears epitomizes the culture head coach Tom Izzo has built at Michigan State. In an era where many players transfer, Fears experienced a gradual development under Izzo. As he returns, he'll join players who have followed a similar path, such as Coen Carr and Kur Teng. Rising sophomores Jordan Scott and Cam Ward will also be key members of the 2026-27 roster, as will Kaleb Glenn, who redshirted after transferring from FAU.

With the Spartans having such a strong history of retention, they don't often utilize the transfer portal. However, Michigan State saw guard Divine Ugochukwu transfer to LSU, while forwards Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler graduated after the season. So they dipped into the portal, landing Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke, who similarly to Fears, entered the NBA Draft pool, and ultimately returned to Michigan State.

Fears, who was voted to the 2025-26 All-Big Ten First Team, will likely be a candidate to win the Bob Cousy Award for the nation's best point guard in the 2026-27 season. Had he remained in the NBA Draft, it would have greatly diminished Michigan State's chances to contend for a national title.