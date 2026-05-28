Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NBA Playoffs

NBA moving toward AI-automated officiating system to eliminate replay delays, Adam Silver says

Silver drew comparisons to tennis' Hawk-Eye system and said there's a difference between 'selling a call' and a 'true flop'

By Alejandro Avila Fox News
close
NBA Players Are The Softest Athletes In Pro Sports | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Video

NBA Players Are The Softest Athletes In Pro Sports | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich

Dan sounds off on NBA players being the softest pro athletes of any sport. He compares the NBA to NHL players toughness and how Adam Silver has ushered in this wave of soft players.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA’s primetime product has become increasingly difficult to watch, and Commissioner Adam Silver is finally waking up to the issue.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, Silver confirmed the league is moving toward automation in its officiating, particularly for objective replay calls that routinely slow games to a crawl during the playoffs.

Or as we all know it: flopping.

"I think in terms of replay, we’re going to get to the point fairly quickly where, for example, on out-of-bounds plays… those kinds of calls will become automatic," Silver told McAfee.

HOW FREQUENTLY HAS SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER ACTUALLY FLOPPED TO GET FOUL CALLS IN THE NBA PLAYOFFS?

"We’re going to move to a system like that where that whole category of calls will be automated," Silver explained.

"Those calls will be handled by an AI automated system with cameras lined around the court. It’ll be instantaneous and automatic."

Silver hopes automation will eliminate replay delays.

Additionally, fans have been increasingly frustrated with foul baiting, and flopping continues to show up on the hardwood during the Western Conference playoffs, specifically.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaking at a press conference in Inglewood, California.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a press conference at the NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 14, 2026. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

At the center of much of that criticism is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA’s playoff run has highlighted the NBA’s growing embellishment problem, where most drives seem to feature exaggerated head snaps or flailing arms.

MLB VOTES TO ALLOW ROBOT UMPS FOR CHALLENGES DURING 2026 SEASON

Silver also acknowledged the frustration around foul baiting.

"I would only say there’s a difference between selling a call, exaggeration, and a true flop," Silver said.

"If they’re not fooling the referees, it’s more like players being taught to sell calls these days."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking on during NBA game at Paycom Center

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 26, 2026. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Because there’s often contact on every play," Silver noted.

"That doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a foul."

WARRIORS' STEVE KERR CALLS FOR NBA REFEREES TO WHISTLE MORE TRAVELING VIOLATIONS: 'IT'S A PROBLEM'

"I think technology is really going to be helpful here," he added.

For years, the NBA has tilted officiating rules toward offensive players.

Carrying violations are barely enforced, moving screens happen in plain sight and defenders often get punished for breathing in the same zip code as the ballhandler.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaking to media at Intuit Dome

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to media after the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on Feb. 15, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Silver’s comments made it pretty obvious the NBA is looking for technology to clean up some of the chaos that has taken over its playoff product.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

Close modal

Continue