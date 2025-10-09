Bill Belichick vows he's 'fully committed' to North Carolina football despite split rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick vowed he had no interest in leaving the team and received the support of the university amid rumors the two sides were planning an exit.

As rumors ramped up on Wednesday, Belichick and athletics director Bill Cunningham each released statements.

"I’m fully committed to UNC Football and the program we’re building here," Belichick said.

Cunningham added, "Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University."

Belichick’s first 10 months at the helm have been tumultuous to say the least and starting the season 2-3 with a blowout loss against the Clemson Tigers on his resume hasn’t taken any of the pressure off him.

Rumors trickled in earlier Wednesday about Belichick and the school discussing a "potential exit strategy," according to 247 Sports. North Carolina reportedly had "preliminary conversations" about firing Belichick, which would be a whopping $20 million buyout as part of his contract. However, 247 Sports pointed out that an alleged rules violation could help the program either eliminate or reduce the buyout.

College football journalist Ollie Connolly added to the rumor as he reported that Belichick "discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy," where he has "signaled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media."

These rumors come as UNC is in the midst of its bye week, and it’s certainly not the way Belichick or anyone envisioned his jump into college football after his illustrious NFL coaching career.

But while the product on the field hasn’t been great, there’s been some drama off it as well. Cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended for allegedly giving extra benefits to players, which includes sideline passes for family members. Not to mention, Belichick’s Hulu series reportedly getting pulled as well.

There was also a lawsuit filed in North Carolina that alleges the university board hired Belichick illegally.

The perception around Belichick and the program could all change if the team starts to win.

North Carolina hits the road next week to take on the California Golden Bears and has No. 19 Virginia Cavaliers and Syracuse Orange on its docket this month.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.