Kendrick Perkins involved in altercation at son's AAU basketball game after player was allegedly body slammed

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Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was involved in an altercation at one of his son’s recent AAU basketball games in Norman, Oklahoma.

Perkins is known on-screen as someone who doesn’t mind having a verbal argument about sports with his colleagues, but a video from the AAU game via TMZ Sports shows the 6-foot-10 big man being held back as he screamed at someone not seen in the video.

Perkins coaches his son’s YPG Perkins team, and things were getting chippy against their opponent, Swaveway Playaz. However, a non-basketball foul sent the 2008 NBA champion over the edge.

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Perkins can be seen yelling toward someone, while coaches on his team were pushing him away to alleviate the tension.

As the video went viral, Perkins responded to it on social media.

"Damn right, and it probably won’t be the last time!" Perkins wrote on X. "I’m going to protect every single kid in my organization like they’re my own."

KENDRICK PERKINS ACCIDENTALLY EXPOSED THE NBA'S BIGGEST PROBLEM DURING ESPN'S 'FIRST TAKE'

Perkins also addressed the altercation during an appearance on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show," where he made the stance he was trying to protect his players.

"We’re in a tournament; it’s a heated game. 17U, they’re going back and forth or whatever," Perkins said. "We end up winning the game, all right cool. The other team, they had this guy who’s like 7-foot, 400 pounds. After the game, he comes and he body slams one of my kids who plays for my team. I stay seated and then I get up ‘cause everybody’s running around. The players, they’re about to fight. So, as a responsible owner of the organization, I get up and, ‘Hey man, y’all need to chill,’ X-Y-Z. I’m grabbing my players. I tell the coach of the other team, ‘Hey bro, get your players. I got mine.’ He pops off. ‘I ain’t getting nothing, I ain’t getting nothing. Who the hell are you.’

"The kid that got slammed to the ground, his parents weren’t at the game. So, his parents trusted me with their child. So, I gotta protect that child as if he’s mine. I’m going to stand up for him, even though I didn’t go over there with bad intentions, I gotta make sure that kid is OK and he makes it back home to his parents. He’s a young man, but again, he plays in my organization. So, I gotta make sure, by any means necessary, that he’s safe."

Before Perkins was on-air talking about the NBA, the Texas native played 14 seasons in the league, helping the Boston Celtics win the 2008 title.

He spent eight of those seasons in Boston, averaging 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, developing into a starting center for his squad.

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During the 2010-11 season, Perkins was traded from the Celtics to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent five seasons. He also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans before retiring from the league.

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