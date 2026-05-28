Clint Dempsey invokes broken nose, heart procedures to show how much playing for USMNT in World Cup meant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every player representing their country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will do whatever it takes to see victory on the world’s biggest stage in soccer.

For the United States men’s national team (USMNT), it means a little bit more being that the World Cup will be played on home soil this summer.

All 26 men who was announced to the official roster know what’s at stake, as the home fans are ready to cheer for the Stars and Stripes in an opportunity of a lifetime for these players. In turn, Clint Dempsey, a three-time World Cup participant with the USMNT, believes this group will do what he did on this stage during his playing days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As you can see, I’ve already gave my nose. Broke that. I’ve already come back from two heart procedures to try to qualify for 2018 [World Cup]. There’s a lot of sacrifices people make to represent their country. I think there’s no greater honor," Dempsey told Fox News Digital, while highlighting his work as a mentor for the "Abbott Dream Team," a program from global health leader Abbott and soccer club Real Madrid.

During the 2014 World Cup, Dempsey was hit in the face, and blood rushed from his nose which he suspected to be broken. He was correct, but that wasn’t figured out until after the match.

Dempsey, the team’s captain, led by example as he played through the pain during the U.S. victory over Ghana, 2-1. He scored the first goal just 34 seconds into the match, and it didn’t matter an accidental shin hit him square in the face. He wasn’t leaving the pitch.

Then, Dempsey underwent two separate heart procedures to solve an irregular heartbeat. The U.S. didn’t qualify for the World Cup in 2018, but Dempsey tried his hardest to get back into that uniform to represent his country.

USMNT CAPTAIN TYLER ADAMS READY TO BE IN 'PATRIOTIC MOOD' PLAYING ON HOME SOIL FOR 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP

After all, it has always been his dream to play in the World Cup for his nation, and even if he had done that already three times, he was going to do his best to play again.

"As a kid , that’s what I prayed about when I went to sleep – playing for my country and playing in World Cups," he added.

For some on the USMNT, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, this will be their second time having the privilege of doing so. For others like Ricardo Pepi, Alex Zendejas and Sebastian Berhalter, their dreams will be fulfilled on June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

But it’s much more than just stepping foot on that grass and taking on countries from around the globe. The opportunity to write this USMNT into the history books, on home soil, is ever present for the 26 men embarking on this World Cup journey.

Dempsey knows this group has what it takes to make a run, and he also has complete faith they will take pride in their country and use the home fans to their advantage just like he would.

DIEGO LUNA, WHO WAS IN NIKE'S WORLD CUP PROMOTIONAL ADS, SHOCKINGLY LEFT OFF USMNT ROSTER

While it’s about the love of the game, the World Cup is also a showcase of tremendous pride in where someone comes from. For Dempsey, patriotism runs deep, and always will.

"I was on the podcast the other day with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard, and I think there’s no truer thing to say than they were talking about, ‘If you were with a club team, what club team would you have picked among all the teams you were with?’ I was like, ‘How about we put it like this, if you were going to bury me in a coffin, what jersey would I have? It would be the U.S. jersey,’" he said.

"So, that lets you know how I feel about representing my country and how much that meant to me."

THE ABBOTT DREAM TEAM

For the second straight year, Dempsey is helping Abbott and Real Madrid with the "Abbott Dream Team," a program encouraging young soccer players aged 18-19 throughout the U.S. to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime development experience with one of the best soccer clubs in the world in Madrid.

Selected participants will be training with Real Madrid’s coaches at the team’s facilities, while enjoy unique experiences like attending a match at Bernabéu Stadium and meeting some team legends. Abbott’s health experts and Real Madrid’s medical team will also continue providing those players with the latest advancements in sports health and nutrition, helping them better understand their bodies, build healthier habits, and reach their peak performance on and off the pitch.

"It’s awesome, man. Any time you can give back and give kids the opportunity to chase their dreams, that’s what it’s all about," Dempsey said about his role in this. "I have kids of my own, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to help them accomplish their dreams, take them to all their soccer practices, and give them the best chance possible to do something great. This is one of those things where you have a tryout, you have Real Madrid coaches here watching you, and no matter what, you take something away from this experience.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just being here, letting [the players] know this is important, and I’m proud of them for betting on themselves and putting themselves out there to even try out for something like this."

Other than Dempsey, Real Madrid legend Marcelo will also join this year’s Abbott Dream Team as a mentor.

Tryouts have already taken place in Miami, Washington, D.C. and Houston, where Dempsey was on Wednesday morning. There are still tryouts set for Kansas City (June 2), Los Angeles (June 4) and Chicago (June 9).

Watch 3 Days of the FIFA World Cup for Free after 5/18 or before. Start your free trial or try it free .

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.