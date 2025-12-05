Trump says America should change football's name so soccer can have it: 'It really doesn't make sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump suggested the American sport of football should have a different name so that soccer, which is called football in nearly every other country, can assume the name.

Trump made his comments during the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., Friday while discussing soccer's growth in the U.S.

"When you look at what has happened to football in the United States, again soccer in the United States, we seem to never call it that because we have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that's called football. But when you think about it, shouldn't it really be called, I mean this is football, there's no question about it. We need to come up with another name for the NFL stuff," Trump said.

"It really doesn't make sense when you think about it."

Trump was also awarded the first FIFA Peace Prize at the draw Friday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the award, which included a trophy of golden hands holding a soccer ball. He was also awarded a medal that he put on almost immediately.

"The FIFA Peace Prize is presented annually on behalf of the billions of football-loving people from around the world to a distinguished individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action," a certificate awarded to Trump states.

In March, Trump signed an executive order establishing a task force for the soccer tournament, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Trump serves as the chair of the task force, while Vice President JD Vance serves as the vice chair. As the executive director, Rudy Giuliani's son was tasked with managing and overseeing daily operations.

The United States is home to 11 of the 16 host cities.

The president previously threatened to move games out of cities if they were deemed unsafe, but after arriving at the Kennedy Center on Friday, he reaffirmed his confidence in the security of those cities and vowed federal support if needed.

The championship match will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades to take place in multiple countries.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.