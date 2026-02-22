Expand / Collapse search
Team USA's Matt Boldy makes incredible goal to put team ahead vs Canada in Olympic gold medal game

Boldy was on Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tensions were high going into the Winter Olympics gold medal men’s ice hockey game between Team USA and Canada on Sunday and it was the Americans who had the crowd on their feet early.

U.S. forward Matt Boldy received the puck in the center of the ice. He tapped the puck forward and was able to split Canadian defenders Devon Toews and Cale Makar. Neither Canadian defender was able to stop him.

Matt Boldy makes a move

United States' Matt Boldy (12) slips the puck past Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington (50) to score a goal during the first period of the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Matt Boldy scores the opening goal

United States' Matt Boldy, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Boldy pulled the puck back and got it around Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington for the first score of the game. It came on Team USA’s first shot. Auston Matthews and Quinn Hughes were credited with assists.

The score sent the Milan crowd buzzing, and the incredible goal drew a ton of social media reaction.

FEBRUARY 22 IS ALREADY THE GREATEST DAY IN AMERICAN HOCKEY HISTORY — CAN TEAM USA ADD TO THE LEGEND?

The U.S. had a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Boldy, who plays in the NHL for the Minnesota Wild, is on the Olympic roster for the first time. He was a part of Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off and had a goal and two assists in the tournament last year. Canada defeated the Americans in the final of that tournament as the rivalry between the two nations was revitalized.

Matt Boldy celebrates

United States' Matt Boldy (12) celebrates with United States' Jaccob Slavin (74) and United States' Brock Faber (14) after scoring a goal against Canada during the first period of the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Canada was playing in the final a little shorthanded. The team was without Sidney Crosby for the game as he suffered a lower-body injury earlier in the Olympics.

